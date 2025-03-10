Full Sail University Kicks Off 15th Annual Hall of Fame Week with "Hall of Game: Homecoming 2025" Esports Event

$30,000 in scholarship funds awarded during Hall of Fame week through partnership with Orlando Health

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University's 15th Annual Hall of Fame week kicks off with "Hall of Game: Homecoming 2025," which is powered by MSI. Hosted in the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, the esports event welcomes students and alumni to compete in popular titles including Halo Infinite, Apex Legends, and League of Legends. Through Full Sail's partnership with Orlando Health, three students within Full Sail Armada – the university's collegiate level esports team and community – were awarded scholarship funds during the esports event totaling $15,000.

"It's an honor for us to help announce the scholarship recipients at this great event," said Justin Mullner, MD, a sports medicine physician at Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute, who serves as team physician for Full Sail Armada. "By creating a partnership that is founded on giving back to the students, we're furthering Orlando Health's mission to make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

In front of a live in-person audience, and while streaming live, leadership from both Orlando Health and Full Sail University were on hand to present the scholarship awards to Full Sail students. The special scholarship presentation was held during the "Hall of Game: Homecoming 2025" esports event. The three Full Sail University student scholarship recipients are:

Aiden Bentz

Full Sail Armada Role: Member of the Full Sail Armada's Casting Team

Degree Program: Game Development Bachelor of Science

Gustavo Shapitz

Full Sail Armada Role: Captain of the League of Legends Varsity Team

Degree Program: Game Business and Esports Bachelor of Science

Jefferson Vasquez Lemus

Full Sail Armada Role: Member of the League of Legends Varsity Team

Degree Program: Film Bachelor of Science

Throughout "Hall of Game: Homecoming 2025," there will be several other activations including a Mario Kart virtual reality experience, several arcade consoles, and more for the entire Full Sail community to enjoy.

"Kicking off Hall of Fame week since 2019, Hall of Game is a highly anticipated event for students and alumni alike," stated Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports at Full Sail University. "We are honored to have our friends and partners at Orlando Health join us for this scholarship presentation to these three incredible students."

In addition to the scholarships distributed at Hall of Game, Orlando Health is also contributing an additional $15,000 in scholarship funds that will be awarded later in the week. This will bring a combined total of $30,000 awarded by the university's partner, Orlando Health, during Hall of Fame 15.

Other signature events and initiatives throughout the university's Hall of Fame week include:

Career networking events focused on employment and mentoring for students and graduates.

Technology Expo showcasing the latest in tech trends and interactive experiences.

Guest lectures, panels, workshops, and hands-on technology demonstrations from leading experts and companies.

And closing the week with the induction ceremony to honor the six honorees at the 15th Annual Hall of Fame.

Since its inception in 2009, Full Sail has continued to celebrate the university-wide annual tradition known as Hall of Fame. Its purpose is to acknowledge those graduates who have made outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment media and emerging technologies throughout the university's over 45-year history.

