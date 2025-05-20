Full Sail University to Host Premiere "Unreal Fest Game Jam Orlando"

Full Sail's Unreal Fest Game Jam Orlando with Epic Games to take place Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University, in collaboration with Epic Games, is pleased to announce it will be hosting the 3-day premiere "Unreal Fest Game Jam Orlando" on the university's 210+ acre campus. Held for the first time in Orlando, the event is slated to take place on May 30 – June 1 in advance of Unreal Fest Orlando 2025 which will be held on June 2 – 5 at the Orange County Convention Center.

"Unreal Fest Game Jam Orlando" will kick off in Full Sail University's on-campus events venue – Full Sail Live – which will be outfitted for the event with the latest generation of hardware from MSI. Open to Full Sail students and graduates across all degree programs, the game jam will also welcome students to register from various Florida-based higher ed institutions that are invited to attend. Participants will have the chance to take part in the game jam, showcase their talents, and build their portfolios throughout the weekend. After learning the basics of navigating Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), registered attendees will create engaging environments, implement gameplay mechanics, and bring their unique ideas to life in a fast-paced, collaborative setting using UEFN tools for two iconic games.

In addition, as part of the programming on June 1, over 60 high schools from across 23 states are invited to participate in the "Level-Up Experience" designated specifically for local high school students featuring workshops, campus tours, and gameplay as part of the event.

"It has been an honor to collaborate alongside Epic Games to bring the premiere Unreal Fest Game Jam Orlando to life at Full Sail University," stated Phoebe Elefante, Full Sail's Program Director, Game Design & Interactive Technology. "While this is one of the many hands-on learning opportunities that we'll hold on campus for students to have fun and collaborate, hosting a game jam to kick-off the week of Unreal Fest is an ideal venue to celebrate the spirit of community."

At the close of Full Sail's "Unreal Fest Game Jam Orlando" the winning teams will be announced on stage at Full Sail Live. Prizes for qualifying recipients include:

40 Unreal Fest Orlando 2025 tickets (valued at $649 )

) The chance to display their winning games during Unreal Fest Orlando 2025 at the Student Showcase on Thursday, June 5 , at the Orange County Convention Center

To learn more about Full Sail University's Emerging Tech and Gaming degree programs, please visit the university's website.

