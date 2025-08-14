Full Send Partners Advises on Landmark Cross-Border Acquisition of Daring Foods by v2food, Establishing a Global Platform for Plant-Based Meat

Backed by v2food's breakthrough protein technology and Ajinomoto's 100-plus years of food science expertise, Daring is positioned to evolve from a U.S. success story to a global category leader. Post this

"Daring was founded to revolutionize plant-based chicken with clean ingredients that delivers exceptional taste without compromising experience," said Jeffrey Gendelman, Chief Executive Officer of Daring Foods. "Partnering with v2food's technology platform and Ajinomoto's billion-dollar deep expertise in the U.S. frozen meals market accelerates our ability to deliver on this promise at scale. We're excited to enter this new chapter together, as this partnership reflects our vision for a thoughtful and health-driven industry. With the Daring brand now recognized globally, we're ready to lead the future of plant-based innovation."

Tim York, Chief Executive Officer of v2food, added: "Daring has built an exceptional brand that deeply resonates with today's conscious consumer. By combining our food tech with their market presence and Ajinomoto's science-driven scale, we're uniquely positioned to deliver plant-based solutions that are both nutritious and globally accessible. This partnership accelerates our shared mission to create a sustainable food future."

Transforming the Global Plant-Based Protein Market

Since its founding in 2018, Daring's brand rise has been swift, purposeful, and culture-driven, attracting not only consumers but mission-aligned investors and industry leaders looking to reshape food systems for the better. Daring experienced ~24% annual growth CAGR since 2021, despite a contracting category over the same timeline. Over the past three years, Daring is the fastest growing frozen plant-based meat brand of all top brands*, driving 9% of entire category growth. (*Brands doing $10 million-plus revenue.) Backed by v2food's breakthrough protein technology and Ajinomoto's 100-plus years of food science expertise, Daring is positioned to evolve from a U.S. success story to a global category leader. This strategic growth expansion includes emerging markets such as Africa and Asia, where the majority of the world's population growth is expected to occur in the next 25 years.

Key Transaction Highlights

Category Leadership: Daring is the No. 1 unbreaded plant-based chicken brand in the U.S.—a fast-growing and competitive category in the plant-based food industry.

U.S. Market Entry for v2food: The acquisition grants v2food immediate U.S. market access and a beloved brand to introduce new clean label plant-protein innovations.

Global Growth Enablement: Ajinomoto's operational footprint and regional expertise across Asia and Africa support Daring's thoughtful expansion into high-growth markets.

Product Innovation Platform: The collaboration enables the companies to deliver nutritious, accessible, and affordable plant-based meals to a global audience.

"When we set out to find the right partners for Daring's global expansion, it was important to us to find partners who not only understand the market potential but also share our culture and passion for bringing clean plant proteins to the masses with an excellent brand," further commented Gendelman. "Shar and the Full Send Partners team went above and beyond. Their strategic Insight, tenacity, and real understanding of what it takes to build a global brand made all the difference. Their guidance and partnership were essential in helping us find the right home for Daring's next chapter."

A Strategic Global Partnership with Purpose

Full Send Partners served as a close strategic advisor throughout the transaction, ensuring Daring's brand, mission, and long-term vision remained central to every decision. "It was a privilege to work alongside the Daring team on this transformational global partnership with v2food," said Shahriar "Shar" Attaie, Founder and Managing Director of Full Send Partners. "This transaction is about more than growth in the U.S. market, it's about v2food building a global portfolio of purpose-driven brands that support the future of our food system. With demand for sustainable protein rising worldwide, Daring's positioning as a clean, simple, and delicious solution under v2food is only the beginning."

