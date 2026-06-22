Full Send Partners Advises Wild Tribute on Its Sale to L2 Brands

Full Send Partners brought both strategic rigor and a deep understanding of our goals, guiding us through a thoughtful process that led to an exceptional outcome. Their partnership was invaluable in helping us identify the right home for Wild Tribute. Post this

Full Send Partners led all aspects of the transaction, positioning Wild Tribute as a differentiated brand within destination-inspired apparel, identifying a strategic partner to scale both its reach and impact. The combination of Wild Tribute's authentic brand with L2's platform creates a strong foundation for growth across new geographies, channels, and product categories.

"Wild Tribute was founded to celebrate the places that inspire us and to give back to the parks, forests, and oceans that shape those experiences," said Brian Stowers, Founder of Wild Tribute. "As we looked toward the future, it was essential to find a partner who shared our values and vision for the brand. Full Send Partners brought both strategic rigor and a deep understanding of our goals, guiding us through a thoughtful process that led to an exceptional outcome. Their partnership was invaluable in helping us identify the right home for Wild Tribute."

"It was a privilege to work alongside Brian and the Wild Tribute team on this transaction," said Shahriar "Shar" Attaie, Founder and Managing Director of Full Send Partners. "Wild Tribute has built a brand that authentically connects consumers to the places and experiences they care about most. This partnership with L2 brings together a distinctive brand with a scaled platform capable of expanding both its reach and impact, positioning Wild Tribute for its next phase of growth."

About Full Send Partners

Full Send Partners is a middle-market investment bank that provides M&A, capital raising, buy-side, and strategic advisory services to corporate, entrepreneurial, and private equity clients. With a deep understanding of consumer trends, market dynamics, and brand-building, Full Send Partners delivers outcomes that align with long-term value creation, cultural relevance, and global impact. Blending Wall Street experience with a boutique approach, the firm is committed to delivering exceptional service and results.

About L2 Brands

L2 Brands is the parent company of the League, Legacy, Ouray, and Locale brands which for more than 30 years have produced some of the most recognizable lifestyle products for the destination, collegiate, golf, and corporate markets. From its locations in Pennsylvania and El Salvador, L2 has earned a reputation for making stylish, comfortable, and reliable products that connect consumers with the schools, traditions, destinations, and workplaces they identify with and love. For more information about the company, visit L2 Brands

About Wild Tribute

Wild Tribute is a lifestyle apparel brand inspired by national parks, state parks, forests, and iconic landmarks. The company partners with organizations dedicated to conservation, infrastructure, and access, donating 4% of proceeds to support the preservation of natural spaces and the experiences they enable.

Media Contact

Andreea Popa, Full Send Partners, 1 3107094857, [email protected], https://www.fullsend-partners.com/

SOURCE Full Send Partners