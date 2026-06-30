Full Send Partners Expands Advisory Capabilities with the Addition of Reid Mattan as Senior Vice President

"Full Send Partners has established a differentiated client-centric advisory platform focused on providing senior-level attention and objective advice to clients facing complex strategic decisions." Post this

"Reid's experience advising companies and investors across a diverse range of transaction types and industries makes him an excellent addition to our team," said Shahriar Attaie, Founder and Managing Director of Full Send Partners. "As we continue to expand our platform, his expertise enhances our ability to deliver thoughtful strategic advice and execution excellence to the clients we serve as they navigate important inflection points in their growth and ownership journeys."

"Full Send Partners has established a differentiated client-centric advisory platform focused on providing senior-level attention and objective advice to clients facing complex strategic decisions," said Reid Mattan, Senior Vice President at Full Send Partners. "I'm excited to join the firm and work alongside a team that is deeply committed to helping founders, companies, and investors evaluate opportunities, navigate change, and achieve their long-term objectives."

Prior to joining Full Send Partners, Reid was a Vice President at CriticalPoint Partners. Previously, he held investment banking and corporate finance roles at Echelon Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce with a Major in Finance from the Rowe School of Business at Dalhousie University in Canada.

About Full Send Partners

Full Send Partners is a middle-market investment bank that provides M&A, capital raising, buy-side, and strategic advisory services to corporate, entrepreneurial, and private equity clients. With a deep understanding of consumer trends, market dynamics, and brand-building, Full Send Partners delivers outcomes that align with long-term value creation, cultural relevance, and global impact. Blending Wall Street experience with a boutique approach, the firm is committed to delivering exceptional service and results. To learn more, visit fullsendib.com.

Media Contact

Andreea Popa, Full Send Partners, 1 3107094857, [email protected], https://www.fullsend-partners.com/

SOURCE Full Send Partners