Full Send Partners Expands Capital Markets Capabilities with the Appointment of Gayane Kirakosyan as Head of Capital Markets

"Gayane's depth of capital markets experience, strategic judgment, and client-first approach meaningfully strengthen our platform," said Shahriar Attaie, Founder and Managing Director of Full Send Partners. "She brings both technical expertise and integrity to every engagement, and we are excited to have her lead our capital markets efforts as we continue to expand our capabilities."

"Full Send Partners offers a differentiated, hands-on approach to advising middle-market companies," commented Gayane Kirakosyan, Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at Full Send Partners. "I'm excited to join a team that prioritizes execution and outcomes, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships to help clients navigate complex financing decisions and access capital that supports growth, acquisitions, and transformational opportunities."

Beyond her transaction experience, she is a strong advocate for advancing women in finance. She is the Co-Founder of the Westside Women's Networking Group, and she serves as Vice Chair of the Women of ACG Los Angeles. She has been recognized as an "Inspirational Woman" by the Los Angeles Times for three consecutive years and was named a "Women Leader of Influence in Banking" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

She currently serves as a board member of TransPacific Holdings, an investment firm focused on consolidating companies in the HVAC, electrical and plumbing industries. Prior to joining Full Send Partners, she held senior roles at FocalPoint Partners and B. Riley Securities.

Full Send Partners is a middle-market investment bank that provides M&A, capital raising, buy-side, and strategic advisory services to corporate, entrepreneurial, and private equity clients. With a deep understanding of consumer trends, market dynamics, and brand-building, Full Send Partners delivers outcomes that align with long-term value creation, cultural relevance, and global impact. Blending Wall Street experience with a boutique approach, the firm is committed to delivering exceptional service and results. To learn more, visit fullsendib.com.

