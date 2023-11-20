Full Swing Financial Planning Opens in Fort Dodge, Iowa

"We are excited to offer a comprehensive approach to financial planning," said Co-CEO and Financial Advisor Kole Petersen. "To us, "full swing" means looking at the big picture and ensuring all the details are taken care of to help people meet their goals." Post this

The team at Full Swing Financial Planning has partnered with LPL Financial, the largest independent broker/dealer in the nation*, to offer cutting-edge technology and support. The team consists of Kole Petersen, Cole Jaeschke, Baileigh Ashbrook, Eddie Doyle, Emily Cue, and Alexa Leadley.

"We have built strategic partnerships that allow us to offer clients a truly customized approach," said Co-CEO and Financial Advisor Cole Jaeschke. "We can help people create a well-thought-out strategy using a variety of investment and insurance products and services."

Jaeschke and Petersen combine for more than 25 years of industry experience.

"We have put together an outstanding team," said COO and Financial Advisor Baileigh Ashbrook. "We are excited to offer top-notch customer experience with a focus on getting to know the families we work with to understand their needs and concerns."

Full Swing Financial Planning Advisors are fiduciaries, which means that every decision and recommendation they help people make must be in the client's best interest.

"We want to help people plan for retirement with less stress and more confidence," said Full Swing Financial Planning Advisor Eddie Doyle.

Full Swing Financial Planning is located at 1725 1st Avenue South in Fort Dodge. The hours are 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The phone number is 515.308.4545. Find out more at www.fullswingfinancial.com. Follow along on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and the "How to Money with Kole and Cole" podcast.

*As reported by Financial Planning magazine, 1996-2023, based on total revenue

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor.

Member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact

Cheryl OHern, Spin Markket, 1 515-571-4788, [email protected], https://www.spinmarkket.com/

Kole Petersen, Full Swing Financial Planning, 1 515-308-4545, [email protected], http://www.fullswingfinancial.com/

SOURCE Full Swing Financial Planning