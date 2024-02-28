Full-Time Work Can Be Full-Time Ministry When You Are Devoted To Christ

realization of the importance to others of my unique spiritual journey and unusual secular work experiences before accepting Jesus Christ as Savior. Post this

Hatcher said he was inspired by "realization of the importance to others of my unique spiritual journey and unusual secular work experiences before accepting Jesus Christ as Savior."

Dave Hatcher began sharpening his writing craft with required essays at West Point and continued it on his military assignment on communist insurgencies in Asia; years later, his staff work supporting principals in the Department of Defense bookended nearly a decade as a foreign reporter for CBS News, Newsweek magazine, and the British Broadcasting Corporation. He lives in northern Virginia with his lovely wife Vasana. Their two grown children and charming granddaughters live nearby.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Son Of The Heartland is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

