Fullcast Acquires Datajoin to Unify Customer Journey Analytics

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between siloed data systems and provide marketing and sales teams with a unified view of the customer journey," said Fonoimoana, who will be leading this new product line at Fullcast as general manager. "We view ourselves as the 'marketer's best friend' because of the insights companies get from our proprietary Micro Integrations."

Fullcast is an end-to-end Go-to-Market Platform that allows companies to design, manage and track the performance of their revenue-generating teams. The addition of Datajoin to Fullcast's product portfolio combines expertise in attributing and documenting the customer journey with Fullcast's strengths in building and executing Go-to-Market plans. This synergy promises to deliver enhanced value to customers by streamlining processes, improving data accuracy and enabling faster decision-making.

With previous roles at companies like Domo and Ancestry.com, Fonoimoana's expertise lies in helping organizations unlock valuable analytics and drive strategic growth initiatives. Datajoin helps businesses optimize marketing strategies and enhance customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to release Datajoin as part of the Fullcast product suite," Fullcast CEO Ryan Westwood said. "We believe that this addition gives much-needed marketing insights to better connect the customer journey and facilitate collaboration between marketing and sales. Together, we look forward to redefining Go-to-Market execution and driving meaningful results for our customers."

About Fullcast

Fullcast enables companies to build better territories and win more deals through maximizing revenue, improving productivity of sales teams and increasing revenue. Fullcast connects Go-to-Market planning activities with tactical sales execution, enabling operations, sales, finance and customer success teams to make continuous adjustments in response to real-time strategy changes.

