Fullcast Announces Appointment of James Platt as General Counsel

"My background in representing emerging growth companies has equipped me with a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities that businesses face today," Platt said.

Platt said he is excited to be joining Fullcast because of his professional relationship with Fullcast CEO Ryan Westwood and other members of the founding team. He is also eager to be joining a software company with proven success in helping businesses perform intricate sales territory planning. Westwood and his cofounders completed the $34 million seed round and acquisition of Fullcast earlier this year.

"What attracted me to Fullcast was not just the product but also the people behind it," Platt said. "I have a strong relationship with the entire founding team, and their proven track record in the industry resonated with me."

Leveraging his background in corporate law and his experience in representing emerging venture capital-backed growth companies, Platt intends to play a pivotal role in Fullcast's expansion strategy. He said he aims to spearhead the company's efforts in pursuing targeted acquisitions that align with Fullcast's vision and objectives.

"James brings a wealth of legal expertise and a proven track record of success to Fullcast," Westwood said. "His strategic mindset and deep understanding of the legal landscape will be instrumental as we navigate our next phase of growth and expansion."

