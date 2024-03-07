Fullcast Appoints Ryan Bott as Its New Chief Sales Officer

Ryan Bott will lead the company's sales strategy and execution efforts, leveraging his experience in revenue leadership and a proven track record of driving growth in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fullcast is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Bott as chief sales officer. Fullcast is an end-to-end revenue operations (RevOps) platform that allows companies to design, manage and track the performance of their go-to-market strategies.

Prior to joining Fullcast, Bott spent over six years at Sodexo, where he served as the global senior vice president of revenue on the group executive team. During his tenure, Bott played a pivotal role in building and scaling revenue operations, overseeing teams across 15 countries and 12 different verticals. Under his team's leadership, the company achieved over $2 billion in growth annually.

Bott was also awarded the Chief Revenue Officer of the Year in 2023 by Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame. In addition, he currently serves on the board for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies like Ordr, where he lends his expertise to drive strategic growth initiatives.

"I am passionate about building the best sales team in SaaS by ensuring each individual grows personally," Bott said. "At Fullcast, I see tremendous potential to eliminate the revenue pain that businesses face in planning and executing their go-to-market strategies."

As a longtime admirer of Fullcast CEO Ryan Westwood's success at building other companies like Simplus, which sold for $250 million to Infosys in 2020, Bott said he was excited and honored to take the helm of revenue growth at Fullcast. Westwood and his cofounders completed the $34 million seed round and acquisition of Fullcast earlier this year.

"I immediately recognized Fullcast's potential to revolutionize how businesses approach their go-to-market strategy," Bott said. "Companies need to raise their go-to-market plans and stop relying solely on spreadsheets. Fullcast simplifies the process, making it easier for businesses to approach their go-to-market strategy with the attention it deserves."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the Fullcast team," Westwood said. "His exceptional leadership skills and deep industry knowledge make him ideal to lead our sales efforts."

