Fullcast Launches Data-Driven Capacity Planning for Go-to-Market Teams

"Our product team is led by a former revenue operations leader who's building products for revenue operations leaders," said Fullcast CEO Ryan Westwood. "By providing organizations with the means to create and deploy data-driven capacity planning directly to Salesforce, we're enabling them to stay agile and responsive, ensuring that operations and goals remain strategically aligned company-wide."

Scenarios is the latest innovation from Fullcast, building on its award-winning, end-to-end platform that helps companies plan, execute and track their Go-to-Market strategy. By managing capacity, coverage and sales planning within a single dashboard, Fullcast is able to mitigate errors by keeping valuable data and strategy information in one place.

"Fullcast was designed to seamlessly unify operations, sales, marketing, strategy, finance and customer success teams," said Fullcast Chief Technology Officer Bala Balabaskaran. "By connecting planning activities with tactical sales execution, Scenarios can make continuous adjustments in response to real-time strategy changes."

Key features of Fullcast Scenarios include the following:

Intelligent Scenario Modeling: Create and run "what-if" scenarios based on existing data, helping RevOps teams optimize their Go-to-Market strategy.

Proactive Projections: Leverage data-driven capacity assessment and versatile modeling capabilities to make informed, strategic decisions.

Simplified Deployment: Launch or update capacity plans with a single click, ensuring real-time alignment between strategy and execution.

Integrated Coverage: Manage all capacity and sales planning within the Fullcast ecosystem, reducing the risk of error.

About Fullcast

Fullcast enables companies to build better territories and win more deals through maximizing revenue, improving productivity of sales teams and increasing revenue. Fullcast connects Go-to-Market planning activities with tactical sales execution, enabling operations, sales, finance and customer success teams to make continuous adjustments in response to real-time strategy changes.

