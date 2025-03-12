Fullcast Launches New Foundation, Pledging 1% to Education

"Through the Fullcast Foundation, we hope to ignite transformative change throughout our communities," said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Fullcast. Post this

"From the outset, we have been driven by a commitment to focus on education," said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Fullcast. "Education serves as the key to unlocking potential, combating poverty and facilitating overall well-being. Through the Fullcast Foundation, we hope to ignite transformative change throughout our communities."

The foundation has already begun making a difference by supporting various educational initiatives. Fullcast has proudly donated to organizations such as the Academy for Creating Enterprise, which empowers aspiring entrepreneurs through practical and meaningful education.

Beyond organizational support, individual contributions have further highlighted Fullcast's dedication to education. The founders have personally supported the Utah Somos Foundation, establishing a fund designed to provide college education opportunities for Hispanic women in Utah. Additionally, donations have been directed toward Men and Women of Promise, a group focused on offering educational opportunities to young black students in Utah, and the Columbus Adult Education Center, providing support and education for refugees.

"We recognize the numerous barriers that prevent access to quality education, particularly within minority and underserved communities," noted Westwood. "That's why our foundation is structured not just to provide funding but also to actively support and advocate for initiatives that align with our mission to elevate educational excellence and accessibility."

The Fullcast Foundation's commitment stems from a belief in education as a catalyst for change. By investing in education, the foundation seeks to break cycles of poverty and create brighter futures for individuals across diverse backgrounds. This philosophy is at the heart of every donation and initiative supported by the foundation.

Through strategic partnerships, innovative educational programs and unwavering dedication, the Fullcast Foundation is poised to make a lasting impact. As it continues to grow and flourish, the foundation invites like-minded organizations and individuals to join in its mission to educate, empower and transform communities through knowledge.

For more information about the Fullcast Foundation and its initiatives, please contact Amy Cook at [email protected].

Media Contact

Amy Cook, Fullcast, (949) 813-0182, [email protected], https://www.fullcast.com/

SOURCE Fullcast