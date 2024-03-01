Fullcast Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Hire Focused on Unifying Culture and Revenue Streams

Brittany Davies brings over 18 years of experience in human resources and a proven track record of driving organizational success at organizations like Purple and Vasa.
SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fullcast is proud to announce the appointment of Brittany Davies as its new head of people and culture. Fullcast is an end-to-end RevOps platform that allows companies to design, manage and track the performance of their revenue-generating teams.
With over 18 years of experience in human resources and a proven track record of driving organizational success, Davies brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Davies holds an executive MBA from Brigham Young University, where she was honored as one of the 2023 Best and Brightest Executive MBA Students by Poets & Quants. As a seasoned professional, she has led diverse teams in large-scale operations, including as vice president of people operations at Purple and director of human resources at VASA Fitness.
"The solution that Fullcast provides is about people, which is why I am so excited about this opportunity," Davies said. "Fullcast enables leaders to create equitable territories, better align goals with resources through effective capacity planning and ensure that revenue goals are achievable. It all boils down to tangible tools that drive engagement in revenue-producing teams."
Davies' leadership philosophy emphasizes the importance of creating clarity around expectations while providing support to her team. Her journey in HR has been marked by a passion for inclusion and a commitment to driving organizational success through strategic alignment and process-driven approaches.
"I'm big on culture, but because I have a strong people operations background, I like to see culture alignment in terms of how people are hired, promoted and paid," Davies said. "For me, culture is about creating a positive workplace that is achieved through values-driven decisions that put the people and customers first."
One of Davies' strengths lies in her ability to bridge the gap between HR initiatives and revenue-generating functions, which directly aligns with Fullcast's mission to make revenue attainable and predictable for organizations. Culture and pay are critical to achieving organizational goals, and she is committed to creating systems and processes that provide tangible results, she said.
"At Fullcast, we recognize the critical role that culture plays in driving business success," Fullcast CEO Ryan Westwood said. "Brittany's expertise and passion for inclusion make her an invaluable asset to our team as we continue to prioritize organizational health and growth."
As Fullcast continues to innovate and grow, Davies' leadership will play a crucial role in uniting company culture with revenue teams, ensuring alignment and maximizing success.
