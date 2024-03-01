Fullcast Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Hire Focused on Unifying Culture and Revenue Streams

"At Fullcast, we recognize the critical role that culture plays in driving business success. Brittany's expertise and passion for inclusion make her an invaluable asset to our team as we continue to prioritize organizational health and growth," said Fullcast CEO Ryan Westwood. Post this

"The solution that Fullcast provides is about people, which is why I am so excited about this opportunity," Davies said. "Fullcast enables leaders to create equitable territories, better align goals with resources through effective capacity planning and ensure that revenue goals are achievable. It all boils down to tangible tools that drive engagement in revenue-producing teams."

Davies' leadership philosophy emphasizes the importance of creating clarity around expectations while providing support to her team. Her journey in HR has been marked by a passion for inclusion and a commitment to driving organizational success through strategic alignment and process-driven approaches.

"I'm big on culture, but because I have a strong people operations background, I like to see culture alignment in terms of how people are hired, promoted and paid," Davies said. "For me, culture is about creating a positive workplace that is achieved through values-driven decisions that put the people and customers first."

One of Davies' strengths lies in her ability to bridge the gap between HR initiatives and revenue-generating functions, which directly aligns with Fullcast's mission to make revenue attainable and predictable for organizations. Culture and pay are critical to achieving organizational goals, and she is committed to creating systems and processes that provide tangible results, she said.

"At Fullcast, we recognize the critical role that culture plays in driving business success," Fullcast CEO Ryan Westwood said. "Brittany's expertise and passion for inclusion make her an invaluable asset to our team as we continue to prioritize organizational health and growth."

As Fullcast continues to innovate and grow, Davies' leadership will play a crucial role in uniting company culture with revenue teams, ensuring alignment and maximizing success.

