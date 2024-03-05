Fullcast Welcomes Aubrey Donnelly as New Chief of Staff

"Aubrey is a high performer who knows how to create a high-performance culture. Her extensive experience and dedication to fostering a positive work environment make her the perfect fit for this role," said Ryan Westwood, Fullcast CEO. Post this

"I feel supremely grateful and excited to be working with an incredible group of people at Fullcast," Donnelly said. "Fullcast presents a unique opportunity for me to leverage my skills in a dynamic environment aimed at solving real problems for sales teams around the globe. I can't wait for people to see what we do."

As chief of staff, Donnelly aims to bridge the gap between executive leadership and frontline employees, ensuring alignment across all levels of the organization. Her multifaceted role involves working closely with the executive team on strategic initiatives while advocating for the voices of employees at every level.

"I'm focused on collaborating closely with our executive team to advance strategic initiatives, all the while advocating for our employees," Donnelly said.

Donnelly's commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration and empowerment aligns perfectly with Fullcast's values and vision for the future.

"Aubrey is a high performer who knows how to create a high-performance culture," Westwood said. "Her extensive experience and dedication to fostering a positive work environment make her the perfect fit for this role. Employees know that she cares and has high expectations for performance."

As Fullcast continues to grow, Donnelly's leadership will play a crucial role in uniting employee collaboration and innovation, ensuring alignment and maximizing success.

