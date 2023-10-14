FullHost Announces the Launch of Its New Data Center Location in Calgary

The latest addition in Calgary strengthens FullHost's presence across Canada, complementing its existing locations in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. This expansion delivers cutting-edge hosting solutions to cater to the escalating needs of both businesses and individual users.

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FullHost, a leading Canadian hosting company known for its commitment to innovation and service excellence, is excited to announce the addition of a brand-new data center location in Calgary, Alberta. This latest expansion complements FullHost's existing locations in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, and underscores the company's mission to deliver premier hosting solutions across Canada.

"As the digital ecosystem in Canada continues to thrive, our goal is to ensure businesses and developers have access to top-tier hosting solutions that are both localized and reliable," said Chris Tilden, Director of Client Success. "Calgary represents a significant and strategic location for us, and we are thrilled to extend our services to this vibrant city."

Key Features of the Calgary Data Center:

Comprehensive Offerings: The new Calgary data center will support FullHost's signature services, including Elastic Hosting, Virtual Servers, and Managed VPS.

Cutting-Edge Infrastructure: Designed with redundancy, speed, and security in mind, the Calgary facility boasts state-of-the-art technology to ensure optimal website performance and data integrity.

Client-Centric Migration: Existing FullHost clients interested in relocating their services to Calgary can do so with ease. The company promises a smooth transition process, guided by their experienced support team.

The expansion into Calgary is a testament to FullHost's robust growth strategy and unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of its diverse clientele. As more businesses recognize the importance of a strong online presence, FullHost continues to position itself as a trusted partner in the web hosting space.

For more information about FullHost's services or its new Calgary data center, please visit www.fullhost.com.

About FullHost:

Since its inception, FullHost has been a frontrunner in the Canadian hosting industry, offering a wide range of web hosting solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses, developers, and individuals. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer service, FullHost remains committed to elevating the hosting experience for its clients across Canada.

Media Contact

Chris Tilden, FullHost, 1 2509998989, [email protected], https://www.fullhost.com/

SOURCE FullHost