FullHost Unveils Advanced Virtual Machine Hosting Across Four Prime Canadian Locations

FullHost announces the relaunch of its enhanced Virtual Machine Hosting, now spanning four major Canadian cities: Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, offering unparalleled performance and state-of-the-art features.

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Canadian hosting provider, FullHost, today announced the official relaunch of its enhanced VPS Hosting service. This major upgrade showcases the company's dedication to providing innovative solutions backed by top-tier technology and an unwavering commitment to customer service.

The relaunched service boasts hosting capabilities in four strategic Canadian locations: Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal. This expansion aims to deliver robust performance and a seamless user experience for clients nationwide.

Understanding the need for speed and efficiency, FullHost has integrated the latest technology into their service. This includes the newest AMD EPYC CPUs, high-speed NVMe Drives, and efficient DDR5 RAM, ensuring an unmatched hosting experience.

The highlight of this relaunch is the introduction of a new, user-friendly control panel. Designed with the customer in mind, this platform offers a simplified yet powerful interface, allowing users to manage their virtual machines effortlessly.

To cater to a broad spectrum of needs, FullHost offers a wide range of OS choices, from FreeBSD and Fedora to Ubuntu and Oracle Linux. Additionally, the "Bring Your Own" option provides users with the flexibility to customize their hosting experience further.

FullHost's Director of Client Success, Chris Tilden, commented on the relaunch, stating, "Our goal has always been to stay ahead of the curve, providing our clients with innovative solutions that cater to their evolving needs. This relaunch reinforces not only our commitment to excellence but also our dedication to serving the Canadian market with unmatched hosting services."

For more information on FullHost and its enhanced Virtual Machine Hosting service, visit www.fullhost.com.

About FullHost

FullHost, based in Victoria, BC, has been a frontrunner in the Canadian hosting industry since 2004. Committed to innovation, reliability, and unparalleled customer service, the company continues to set industry standards, offering a wide range of hosting solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes.

Chris Tilden, FullHost, 1 2509998989

