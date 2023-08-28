Fullmoon Digital Partners With 1% for the Planet To Advance Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

We're super stoked to announce that Fullmoon Digital is now part of the awesome gang at 1% for the Planet! Our marketing agency is all about making a positive impact, and they're doing some seriously cool stuff to save our planet, and we're honored to be a part of it. Tweet this

In recent decades, the definition of business success has expanded beyond profit and market share. Today, customers, employees, and stakeholders are increasingly interested in how a business impacts its community and the environment. Studies show as many as 82% of consumers say their shopping behavior is affected by a brand's values.(1)

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) serves as a way for companies to demonstrate their values and commit to making a positive impact. While there is no one-size-fits-all expression of CSR, four common categories include volunteering, philanthropy, ethical labor practices, and environmental initiatives.(2)

As a digital marketing agency, Fullmoon Digital is focusing its CSR efforts on environmental initiatives. Their goal is to ensure their actions have a substantial impact, which is why they have partnered with 1% for the Planet, committing 1% of Fullmoon Digital's annual sales to the organization.

1% for the Planet connects businesses, individuals, and nonprofits to drive philanthropic support for the most urgent environmental challenges worldwide. Aiming to prevent greenwashing, they operate with a high level of accountability. Partners' donations support a vast network of environmental organizations.

The mounting social and environmental challenges faced locally and globally demand that businesses become a part of the solution, making CSR essential for driving real progress.

Fortunately, the ethicality of engaging in CSR is also good for business. Effective CSR initiatives build consumer trust and loyalty, improve employee retention and satisfaction, and ultimately reduce costs.(3)

In 2022, 96% of S&P 500 companies published sustainability reports.(4) Consumers value the opportunity to make a positive impact through the companies they support.

As a client-centric digital marketing agency known for tailoring strategies to each client's needs, Fullmoon Digital is dedicated to excellence. Their decision to partner with 1% of the Planet reinforces their visible commitment to conducting business well in an environmentally responsible manner.

Loc Le, VP of Digital Strategy and Operations at Fullmoon Digital, expresses his excitement by stating, "We're super stoked to announce that Fullmoon Digital is now part of the awesome gang at 1% for the Planet! Our marketing agency is all about making a positive impact, and they're doing some seriously cool stuff to save our planet, and we're honored to be a part of it. Being a member of 1% for the Planet shows how dedicated we are to sustainability and reminds us to keep pushing for a greener future."

About Fullmoon Digital

Fullmoon Digital, founded by Derek Chew, a former early Yahoo! employee, is one of the few 100% independent digital marketing agencies in the United States. The firm is cross-functional with deep experience in media planning and buying, digital consultancy, SEO, digital strategy, programmatic, analytics, performance marketing, paid media, social advertising, and creative. They push the envelope of what is possible in terms of marketing and technology, all the while providing best-in-class digital marketing service to their "pack" of clients. For more information, please visit http://www.fullmoondigital.com.

