FullMoon Digital Secures Partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary

"Securing the partnership with Crystal Bridges and the Momentary is not just about adding a prestigious client to our portfolio—it's about redefining how art meets digital innovation." - Derek Chew, CEO and Founder of FullMoon Digital. Post this

One Institution, Two Spaces: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary

The deal, encompassing two prominent arts and culture locations within one powerhouse of an institution in Bentonville, Arkansas, is a major achievement for the agency.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, founded as a non-profit charitable organization by arts patron and philanthropist Alice Walton, is renowned for its impressive collection of American art. The museum's mission is to connect visitors with the power of art, architecture, and nature, creating a unique cultural experience and a space where art can be appreciated by all. Since opening in 2011, the museum has welcomed more than 12.2 million visitors across its spaces, with no cost for admission.

The Momentary, an extension of Crystal Bridges, is a platform for the music, art, and food of our time. It is a catalyst for creativity and economic vitality with a strong focus on music. This venue has attracted top-billed performers such as John Legend, Jon Batiste, Patti LaBelle, and Gladys Knight, (3) positioning itself as a premier cultural destination like the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

"We're thrilled to have FullMoon Digital as our new partner, bringing a refreshed approach in digital marketing strategies and tactics to continue to expand our reach and bring new audiences to Crystal Bridges and the Momentary. The institution is at this exciting moment of change and growth and looks forward to stepping into this next part of our marketing journey with FullMoon Digital," said Emily Neuman, Crystal Bridges and the Momentary's Associate Marketing Strategy Director.

Innovative Digital Campaigns to Reach New Audiences

FullMoon Digital will lead digital campaigns on platforms like Meta and TikTok, with the primary goal of boosting visitor engagement and diversifying the audience for Crystal Bridges and the Momentary. Recognizing the need for greater diversity in the art world, FullMoon Digital aims to attract a broader demographic, helping these institutions achieve their ambitious visitor count goals over the next two years.

Nik Stephney, Associate Director of Strategy and Business Development at FullMoon Digital, emphasized the importance of this partnership. "We are thrilled to be working with such an esteemed institution. Our digital campaigns are designed to reach new audiences and ensure both the museum and the Momentary achieve their visitor goals. It's about bringing more people into the spaces and expanding the diversity of their audiences," said Stephney. "As a multicultural team, we bring a variety of perspectives and insights that are crucial in crafting campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences, (4) reflecting the inclusive vision of Crystal Bridges and the Momentary."

Accessibility and Mission: Bringing Art to All

The mission extends beyond just visual art. The Momentary's approach includes a strong focus on music and performance, aiming to attract new tourism and expose visitors to diverse cultural experiences.

Loc Le, Vice President of Operations at FullMoon Digital, highlighted the museums' mission to make art accessible to those who might not otherwise experience it. "The primary goal of the museum and the Momentary is to introduce art into the lives of people who might not otherwise have access to it. Both locations are free to the public, removing financial barriers and allowing a broader audience to enjoy and appreciate art," Le stated.

Expanding into Creative and Entertainment Sectors

Over the past year, FullMoon Digital has been expanding its venture into the creative world. This partnership with Crystal Bridges and the Momentary builds on their narrative of growth and innovation. The agency's history in the entertainment industry also positions them well to support the Momentary's focus on music and performance art.

"Our work with Crystal Bridges and the Momentary is not just about digital marketing; it's about building a story and creating experiences that resonate with a wider audience," said Stephney. "This partnership could potentially lead to more opportunities in the museum and art sectors, as well as a return to or expansion in the entertainment industry."

The partnership between FullMoon Digital and Crystal Bridges and the Momentary is a testament to the agency's expertise and innovative approach in the digital marketing space. This collaboration not only highlights the agency's capabilities but also underscores the importance of making art accessible to diverse audiences. FullMoon Digital is poised to drive significant engagement and growth for these esteemed institutions, marking a new chapter in their journey.

About FullMoon Digital

FullMoon Digital Media, founded by Derek Chew, a former early Yahoo! employee, is one of the few 100% independent digital marketing agencies in the United States. The firm is cross-functional, with deep experience in media planning and buying, digital consultancy, SEO, digital strategy, programmatic, analytics, performance marketing, paid media, social advertising, and creative. They push the envelope of what is possible in terms of marketing and technology, all the while providing best-in-class digital marketing service to their "pack" of clients. Picky? Yes. And proud of it. They partner with clients passionate about working together to deliver and facilitate strategies that win. For more information, please visit http://www.fullmoondigital.com.

About Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

The mission of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is to welcome all to celebrate the American spirit in a setting that unites the power of art with the beauty of nature. Since opening in 2011, the museum has welcomed more than 12.2 million visitors across its spaces, with no cost for admission. Crystal Bridges was founded in 2005 as a non-profit charitable organization by arts patron and philanthropist, Alice Walton. The collection spans five centuries of American masterworks from early American to current day and is enhanced by temporary exhibitions. The museum is nestled on 120 acres of Ozark landscape and was designed by world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie. A rare Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house was preserved and relocated to the museum grounds in 2015. Crystal Bridges offers public programs including lectures, performances, classes, and teacher development opportunities. Some 418,375 school children have participated in the Willard and Pat Walker School Visit program, which provides educational experiences for school groups at no cost to the schools. Additional museum amenities include a restaurant, gift store, library, and five miles of art and walking trails. In February 2020, the museum opened the Momentary in Downtown Bentonville (507 SE E Street), conceived as a platform for the art, food, and music of our time. In 2026, Crystal Bridges will complete a nearly 100,000 square foot expansion that will allow the museum to expand access for all. For more information, visit CrystalBridges.org. The museum is located at 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, Arkansas 72712.

About the Momentary

Opened in February of 2020 in Downtown Bentonville, the Momentary is a platform for the music, art, and food of our time. It is a catalyst for creativity and economic vitality, and a welcoming hub that gathers and celebrates local heroes and international stars. The Momentary was founded by the Walton family, based on the vision of Tom, Olivia, and Steuart Walton. Its commitment to cultivating arts and cultural experiences provides more opportunities for education, engagement, and enjoyment in our region. The Momentary is an extension of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, founded by Alice Walton. The Momentary welcomes all with free general admission. Additional offerings include live music, visual and performing arts, an artist-in-residence program, culinary experiences such as Onyx Coffee Lab and the sky-high Tower Bar, indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, an outdoor festival space, and a retail shop. For more information, visit theMomentary.org. The Momentary is located at 507 SE E Street, Bentonville, Arkansas 72712. The Momentary's Founding Funders are Walton Family Foundation, Walmart, RØDE Microphones, The Coca-Cola Company, Tyson Family Foundation, and Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation.

References:

1. Wilkening, Susie. "Museum Visitation—Frequency vs. Incidence Gaps: A 2023 Annual Survey of Museum-Goers Data Story." American Alliance of Museums, 17 Nov. 2023, aam-us.org/2023/11/17/museum-visitation-frequency-vs-incidence-gaps-a-2023-annual-survey-of-museum-goers-data-story/.

2. "Art Bridges Foundation : Alice L Walton Foundation - AliceLWaltonFoundation.org." Alice Walton Foundation, 8 Dec. 2022, alicelwaltonfoundation.org/art-bridges/. Accessed 15 May 2024.

3. "Newsroom." The Momentary, themomentary.org/news/. Accessed 15 May 2024.

4. Lemos, Mariana. "Diverse Artists, Diverse Audiences." Artreview.com, 31 Jan. 2024, artreview.com/diverse-artists-diverse-audiences-access-curating/.

FMDM Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JoTo PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Crystal Bridges & the Momentary Media Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, khelms@jotopr.com, jotopr.com

SOURCE Fullmoon Digital