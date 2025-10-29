FullStack Appoints Anton Tomchenko as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of AI-Driven Growth

"I look forward to working with our clients and empowering FullStack's AI-ready engineering teams to accelerate innovation and shape the future of digital business." - Anton Tomchenko, CEO, FullStack Post this

Mr. Tomchenko brings more than two decades of experience in technology consulting and digital transformation. He joins FullStack from Hexaware Technologies, where he served as Chief Revenue and Solutions Officer for Digital and Software, driving growth through composable architecture, product engineering, and AI-enabled enterprise modernization.

Prior to joining Hexaware, he spent 18 years at EPAM Systems, where he co-led the company's global business and private equity technology practice. During his tenure, he helped establish EPAM's presence in Silicon Valley, expanded partnerships with leading technology companies, and drove the firm's recognition as the 2018 Google Cloud North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year.

In addition to his corporate leadership experience, Mr. Tomchenko co-founded Platform Good, a social-impact startup that empowers communities to host fundraising fitness events supporting millions of nonprofits worldwide. The company was recognized as a TechCrunch Disrupt Top Pick in 2020 for innovation in the social-impact category.

Mr. Tomchenko holds a Master of Science and Bachelor's degree in Physics from Belarusian State University, along with certifications from Y Combinator Startup School and in Generative AI. He was included in Marquis Who's Who (2024) for his professional achievements and leadership in technology and business development.

"I'm honored to join FullStack at such a pivotal moment in our industry," said Anton Tomchenko, CEO, FullStack. "FullStack is uniquely positioned to lead the era of AI-driven software modernization, where intelligent systems and human creativity converge. I look forward to working with our clients and empowering FullStack's AI-ready engineering teams to accelerate innovation and shape the future of digital business."

