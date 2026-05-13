Fullstack Fortifies Executive Roster with Three C-Level Hires to Propel AI-Led Growth and Customer Value

"To achieve our ambitious goals of AI-led change and exponential growth, we needed a leadership team with a proven track record of scaling operations, driving technological excellence, and defining the market." - Anton Tomchenko, CEO, Fullstack Post this

"When I joined Fullstack last year, I saw an incredible opportunity to leverage our world-class talent to pioneer the next generation of digital product innovation," said Anton Tomchenko, CEO of Fullstack. "To achieve our ambitious goals of AI-led change and exponential growth, we needed a leadership team with a proven track record of scaling operations, driving technological excellence, and defining the market. Bringing Boris, Yury, and Abhishek aboard does exactly that. We are building a truly first-class leadership team, and I am thrilled to work alongside them to deliver unprecedented value to our clients."

The newly appointed executives bring decades of combined experience across top-tier global technology companies:

Yury Trushkov, Chief Delivery & Technology Officer: Trushkov steps into the newly expanded CDTO role to unify Fullstack's engineering excellence with seamless global delivery. A veteran in platform engineering and advanced software architecture, Trushkov is tasked with infusing AI and machine learning into the company's core delivery methodologies. His mandate is to accelerate time-to-market for Fullstack's clients while elevating the technical sophistication of the solutions deployed, ensuring every project is an industry benchmark for quality and innovation.

Boris Zamyatin, Chief Financial Officer: As CFO, Zamyatin takes charge of Fullstack's global financial strategy, operations, and capital allocation. With a distinguished background in steering high-growth technology firms and optimizing capital efficiency, Zamyatin will play a critical role in scaling the company's financial infrastructure. His strategic financial leadership will ensure Fullstack has the robust economic foundation necessary to fuel its aggressive investments in AI and global delivery capabilities.

Abhishek Vanamali, Chief Marketing Officer: Vanamali joins as CMO to drive Fullstack's global go-to-market strategy, brand positioning, and demand generation. An expert in B2B technology marketing, Vanamali will focus on articulating the tangible business value of Fullstack's AI-led transformation capabilities. By aligning marketing strategies closely with revenue goals and customer success stories, Vanamali will amplify Fullstack's voice as the premier partner for enterprises looking to modernize and dominate in the digital era.

Together, this newly assembled C-suite represents a critical inflection point for Fullstack. With a robust strategic roadmap, extensive technical expertise, and now, a formidable leadership team executing in lockstep, Fullstack is uniquely positioned to lead the AI services landscape in 2026 and beyond. For more information about Fullstack and its evolving suite of AI transformation services, please visit www.fullstack.com.

About Fullstack

FullStack is a next-generation software engineering and AI solutions partner helping companies of every size modernize, innovate, and scale with intelligent technology and world-class AI-ready talent.

Media Contact

Laurel Case, Fullstack, 1 315-663-6780, [email protected], www.fullstack.com

SOURCE Fullstack