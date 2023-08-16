Fully Accountable Announces New CEO and Chairman Of The Board

"We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible service and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together." Tweet this

Vinnie Fisher has served as CEO since the company's inception in 2014, growing it from a small business into an industry leader. He will remain on as Chairman of the Board and devote his time to growth strategy initiatives and leadership development.

"It is with great pride that I pass the baton to Rachel," said Vinnie Fisher. "Her impeccable track record speaks for itself - she has won numerous awards for her workplace excellence and leadership roles throughout her career."

The new leadership team brings together powerhouse professionals who share a common mission: to continue enhancing Fully Accountable's comprehensive suite of products and services while delivering exceptional customer service.

"Rachel is a natural fit for this role," said Chris Giorgio, CFO of Fully Accountable. "She understands our mission inside out and has already demonstrated an impressive ability to drive forward positive change within our organization."

As CEO, Rachel will focus on continued expansion throughout North America while ensuring that customers receive top-notch service through every interaction with Fully Accountable. She will also be responsible for driving innovation within the organization by leveraging technology solutions such as AI/ML analytics solutions which help make it easier for customers to access their data quickly and accurately.

With Rachel's experience in leading large teams across multiple industries coupled with her commitment to customer satisfaction, Fully Accountable is well-positioned for future growth under her leadership.

About Fully Accountable

Fully Accountable is an outsourced accounting and finance firm for small and medium-sized eCommerce and digitally-based businesses. Our mission is to help business owners and manage cash flow and double the profit margin of their clients. We provide our clients with clear, concise, and easy-to-understand reports with answers on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. We remain dedicated to our core values of caring, competence, and commitment through our services to all our clients.

Media Contact

Rachel Phillips, Fully Accountable, 1 8773309401, [email protected], https://fullyaccountable.com/

SOURCE Fully Accountable