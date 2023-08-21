Fully Accountable Becomes 5-time Inc. 5000 List Honoree

Fully Accountable achieves Honor Roll status with 5th consecutive year named to Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing privately owned companies.
FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed Tuesday, August 15, that Fully Accountable was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for their 5th consecutive year. This places the financial service provider on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, joining the fewer than 4% of America's fastest-growing privately owned companies who accomplish such a feat.
"We feel honored to be on a list with so many other incredible businesses," said newly appointed CEO, Rachel Phillips. "The 5 years is a testament to our company's mission of helping 10,000 businesses grow their bottom line. This award is a reflection of our wonderful team and all the hard work they put into the clients we service".
While it is certainly an honor for the F.A. team to come in at No. 4,916 with a growth of 77%, complacency is not an option for the 5-time Inc. 5000 honoree. Fully Accountable looks to continue leading from the front with innovation, scalability, real-time reporting and dedication for their clients.
About Fully Accountable
Fully Accountable is an outsourced accounting and finance firm for small and medium-sized eCommerce and digitally-based businesses. Our mission is to help business owners by managing cash flow and doubling profit margins through tailored strategies specific to their business. We provide our clients with clear, concise, and easy-to-understand reports containing answers on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. In all aspects of our services we remain dedicated to our core values of caring, competence, commitment and community.
