Fully Automated cGMP Cell Therapy Manufacturing on Cellares' Cell Shuttle Platform, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into a novel approach that can be useful for large-scale cell therapy manufacturing. Attendees will learn about Cellares' global network of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO) smart factories, which can produce ten times more cell therapy batches per year than conventional CDMO facilities, with the same workforce and the same footprint. The featured speaker will discuss Cellares' Cell Shuttle manufacturing platform, which reduces labor and facility size by 90 percent.
TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the initial US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah in 2017, interest in cell therapies has exploded, with seven cell therapies on the market and over 2,800 in development. This rapid growth holds immense promise for patients, but conventional contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are unable to meet the excessive patient demand for these life-saving cell therapies. As a result, patients are dying on the waitlist even though they are eligible for FDA-approved cell therapies.
In this webinar, the expert speaker will introduce a novel approach to the mass manufacturing of personalized living drugs. Cellares' global network of smart factories can produce ten times more cell therapy batches per year than conventional CDMO facilities. This productivity jump is enabled by Cellares' Cell Shuttle manufacturing platform, which reduces labor and facility size by 90 percent.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into a novel approach that can be useful for large-scale cell therapy manufacturing.
Join Fabian Gerlighaus, Co-Founder and CEO, Cellares, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Fully Automated cGMP Cell Therapy Manufacturing on Cellares' Cell Shuttle Platform.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article