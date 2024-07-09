Fully Remote Small Business Bookkeeping Firm Wins Inc.'s Annual Best Workplaces for 2024

"...ensuring work/life balance and fulfillment for every employee at TeKoda." Post this

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Our company culture is the single most important thing to me" -Tevia Hoalst, Founder and CEO of TeKoda Accounting. She continues, "It's the very heartbeat of our success. It fuels innovation, inspires collaboration, and empowers every person to bring their best to the table, driving us towards excellence every single day. I am privileged to be a part of ensuring work/life balance and fulfillment for every employee at TeKoda."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About TeKoda Accounting

TeKoda Accounting, a trailblazer in the accounting field, has rapidly grown to prominence in just five years, becoming a seven-figure firm that operates entirely remotely with a nationwide team. In an industry grappling with talent shortages and the trend of outsourcing critical functions abroad, TeKoda Accounting bucks that trend by investing heavily in stateside talent dedicated to elevating service standards. At TeKoda, the mission is to defy convention and give clients an experience like no other. By fostering a supportive workplace environment and emphasizing internal cohesion, TeKoda Accounting not only delivers exceptional client outcomes but also fosters a collaborative spirit that drives collective success. TeKoda Accounting primarily specializes in monthly bookkeeping services delivering top tier data and analytical reports that free business owners from the grips of financial struggles allowing increased scalability 60% faster than a typical business structure.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Tabitha Marrero, TeKoda Accounting, 1 208-398-0188, [email protected], www.tekodaaccounting.com

SOURCE TeKoda Accounting