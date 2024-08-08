Fun Express Announces Exciting Pricing Updates and Enhanced Savings

"These exciting updates to our pricing are designed to be of great benefit to our customers, providing them with more value and flexibility." Post this

Customers will experience substantial savings and enhanced buying power

The new updated pricing includes savings of up to 40% on select items. These changes are designed to provide customers with more value and flexibility as they stock their family entertainment centers, retail store shelves, and plan giveaways for promotional events.

With strengthened market position and increased buying power, Fun Express is now able to negotiate better prices and pass those savings directly to its customers.

Continued commitment to quality

Despite lowering costs, Fun Express remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality products and excellent service.

Partnering with customers for success

Fun Express aspires to be an even better partner to its customers. The company sincerely values customer satisfaction and is dedicated to meeting their needs with efficiency and care.

Fun Express encourages customers to reach out with any questions, suggestions, or specific needs regarding the new pricing structure. Dedicated account managers are available to provide assistance.

Fun Express is excited about these new changes and looks forward to positively impacting the customer experience. The company thanks its customers for their continued partnership and trust and is eager to serve them with even greater value and savings.

About Fun Express

Fun Express, a wholesale and business-to-business subsidiary of Oriental Trading Company, is a leading supplier of value-priced, consumer-packaged toys and novelties, party supplies, and holiday and seasonal products. Catering to a wide variety of segments and industries, the company is known for their educational assortment, arts and crafts, games, retail ready and impulse products, redemption prizes and kids' meal supplies, as well as promotional products. Fun Express offers more than 60,000 products ranging from traditional favorites to today's trends. For 25 years, Fun Express has served the needs of businesses around the globe while providing extraordinary customer service and guaranteed satisfaction. When it comes to fun, we're all business! For more information, visit funexpress.com.

About Oriental Trading Company (A Berkshire Hathaway Company)

Oriental Trading Company is the nation's largest direct retailer of value-priced party supplies, arts and crafts, toys and novelties, and a leading provider of teaching supplies and affordable home décor and giftware. The company has a history of fun that spans for the better part of the last century. Founded in 1932 in Omaha, Nebraska by a Japanese American, Oriental Trading was one of the nation's first wholesale providers of novelties and gifts. Today, Oriental Trading offers more than 60,000 products to individuals, teachers, schools, churches, businesses and nonprofits. With a corporate vision to "Make Life More Fun," Oriental Trading spreads joy and smiles to millions each year through a robust family of brands; Oriental Trading, Fun Express, Fun365, MindWare, SmileMakers, Halloween Express and Morris.

