Functional Beverage Innovator - Swoon - Launches Swoon Berry with Magnesium, a Sugar-Free Functional Beverage for Everyday Wellness Featuring Compound Solutions' Mag41™

SwoonBerry Lemonade with Magnesium is a newly launched sugar-free functional beverage from Swoon featuring Compound Solutions' Mag41™, the Daily Energy Magnesium. The drink is available now online and is expected to expand into select retailers including Whole Foods Market, Fresh Thyme, FreshDirect, Misfits Market and Thrive Market.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), a leading ingredient house supplying clinically studied nutraceutical ingredients, has collaborated with beverage pioneer Swoon to launch SwoonBerry Lemonade with Magnesium, released today. The new functional beverage features Compound Solutions' Mag41™, known as the Daily Energy Magnesium.

SwoonBerry Lemonade with Magnesium is designed as a simple, health-forward replacement for sugary drinks. It's a sugar-free, non-carbonated magnesium drink that fits the growing demand for functional beverages that deliver benefits without excess sweetness or complexity.

"SwoonBerry Lemonade with Magnesium is one of the best-tasting drinks I've ever had, regardless of functionality. You simply have to try it!", said Matt Titlow, CEO of CSI.

Magnesium is arguably the most important and relied-on mineral in the body. Magnesium supports more than 300 processes tied to energy, mood, muscle, nerve activity and relaxation. This is why magnesium has become such a universal wellness essential, and it's why Mag41™ is becoming the go-to magnesium in functional beverages.

The inclusion of Mag41™ in SwoonBerry Lemonade with Magnesium underscores Compound Solutions' commitment to helping brands bring approachable, science-backed wellness products to market. As functional hydration and everyday health beverages continue to grow, CSI remains focused on enabling the next wave of innovations.

SwoonBerry Lemonade with Magnesium is available now on Swoon's website and Amazon, with expected rollout to select retailers including Whole Foods Market, Fresh Thyme, FreshDirect, Misfits Market and Thrive Market.

About Compound Solutions

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399881, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.