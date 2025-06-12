Fundación Tropicalia Receives Community Impact Award for Work with Young Girls in Dominican Republic

The girls of Miches today are the young women, mothers, small business owners and community leaders of tomorrow. They play a fundamental role in breaking generational poverty cycles and forging a new path toward prosperity in our community. Post this

Fundación Tropicalia, the nonprofit organization founded by Tropicalia, has been honored with the 2025 Community Impact Award for its "Soy niña, soy importante" ('I'm a Girl, I'm Important' or SNSI) program, which focuses on gender equity and child welfare. Since 2013, SNSI has worked to improve the lives of girls in the rural Dominican Republic community of Miches by promoting their personal, social and educational development.

The award was presented during the gala of The Law Firm Network's annual conference, held at Casa de Campo, La Romana, at the end of May. The event was hosted and organized by Santroni Parsons, a member firm of The Law Firm Network in the Dominican Republic.

Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros, created Fundación Tropicalia's SNSI as a young woman when she noticed the imbalance of opportunities between boys and girls in the rural Dominican Republic. "The girls of Miches today are the young women, mothers, small business owners and community leaders of tomorrow," Cisneros said. "They play a fundamental role in breaking generational poverty cycles and forging a new path toward prosperity in our community."

Sofía Perazzo, President of Fundación Tropicalia and Vice President of Sustainability at Tropicalia, said the recognition reaffirms the foundation's belief that consistent work, guided by human values and holistic development, can transform lives. "This award belongs to the more than 3,000 girls who have come to believe in themselves through the Soy niña, soy importante program, and also to the families who have found opportunities for advancement in our programs," Perazzo said. "But above all, it's a recognition of the entire ecosystem that brings this dream to life: dedicated sponsors, professionals who generously donate their time, our network of ambassadors and volunteers, and the whole team behind this beautiful project who work with commitment every day."

Fundación Tropicalia was selected for the award in recognition of the impact of its flagship program, Soy niña, soy importante (SNSI). Launched in 2013 as a summer camp, SNSI has evolved into a robust platform offering programming for teens and young adults, alongside national awareness and advocacy campaigns in the Dominican Republic. Focused primarily in the municipality of Miches, where Tropicalia is located, Fundación Tropicalia has been a driving force for community development through initiatives in education, environmental stewardship, economic productivity, and socio-cultural advocacy.

Tropicalia, founded by Adriana Cisneros, is a sustainable luxury development on Playa Esmeralda in Miches, Dominican Republic. Anchored by the forthcoming Four Seasons Resort and Residences and designed by renowned architect Isay Weinfeld, the project blends world-class design with local natural beauty, featuring 95 hotel keys and 25 branded beachfront residences. Committed to responsible growth, Tropicalia operates under a comprehensive Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) that prioritizes environmental preservation, community inclusion, and long-term impact at every stage of development—from planning and construction to daily operations.

The award also recognizes the consistency and practical orientation of Fundación Tropicalia's work. It adds to a longstanding record of generating social value in key areas such as education, gender equality, economic development, and sustainability. Through a collaborative approach aligned with local needs, the foundation reaffirms its commitment to effective solutions that support community well-being.

About the 2025 Community Impact Award from The Law Firm Network

The Community Impact Award 2025 is an international honor presented by The Law Firm Network to nonprofit organizations that make significant contributions to social, environmental, or economic development. It celebrates initiatives that foster corporate social responsibility, inclusion, and sustainability, highlighting the positive impact these organizations have on their communities.

This year, the conference was hosted by Santroni Parsons, the Network's member firm in the Dominican Republic, which also played a key role in selecting the award finalists. The award reflects The Law Firm Network's commitment to global well-being and lasting change through collaboration and support for transformative projects.

About Fundación Tropicalia and Soy niña, soy importante

Fundación Tropicalia promotes sustainable development in Miches, a coastal community in the northeastern Dominican Republic, through the design and implementation of high-impact, innovative projects across four key areas: environment, education, productivity, and sociocultural support—the latter aimed at fostering holistic development, cultural values, and gender equality.

"Soy niña, soy importante" is a Fundación Tropicalia initiative that, since 2013, has supported girls aged 9 to 18 living in vulnerable conditions in Miches. Its mission is to protect their childhood, guide them in making assertive decisions, and educate both the girls and their communities about their rights.

About Cisneros Real Estate and Tropicalia

Cisneros Real Estate, a division of Cisneros, develops strategic, innovative and responsible tourism projects around the world. With headquarters in Miami, Cisneros Real Estate's long-view development portfolio is built on relationships with partners that share similar values and the integration of the needs and interests of the communities and environments that we impact. For more information, please visit www.cisneros.com.

Tropicalia is a sustainable luxury resort development by Cisneros Real Estate that offers sophisticated architecture in a breathtaking site of diverse natural beauty in the northeastern Dominican Republic. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia is designed to serve as a model of sustainable luxury tourism in the Caribbean and beyond. For more information, please visit www.tropicalia.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Media Contact

Cassie Kim, SDA International, 1 6318347896, [email protected]

SOURCE Cisneros Real Estate and Tropicalia