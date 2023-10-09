Fundador the official brandy of the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards congratulates all the nominees

The Spanish brand will be joining the artists for Latin GRAMMY® week which will take place in November in Sevilla

MADRID, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fundador Brandy, an official sponsor of the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards, congratulates all the recently announced nominees.

Spain's No. 1 brandy will be the official beverage of the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards as the biggest names in Latin music come together in Sevilla on November 16, 2023.

It's a historic date for The Latin Recording Academy: the first time since their beginnings 24 years ago that the awards, which recognize Latin songs launched in the last year, are being held outside the U.S. It's an important date for Spain as well, as Sevilla hosts an event attracting hundreds of thousands of people, and for Fundador, a Brandy brand based in Jerez (Andalucía) that has a presence in more than 70 countries and a strong distribution in the Americas.

Thanks to the partnership with the Latin GRAMMYs®, Fundador Brandy won't just be on the red carpet on the big awards night, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, alongside the nominees and the most renowned faces in the industry.

Fundador Brandy will also be the official beverage at the parallel events that will take place in dedicated themed areas during Latin GRAMMY Week, five intense days during which the eyes of Latin music lovers will be focused on Spain and Sevilla.

Fundador and Music

Fundador is a Brandy brand based in Jerez (Andalucía, Spain). From its beginnings in 1874, it has been associated with music through a variety of actions and campaigns. In reaching this agreement with The Latin Recording Academy, Fundador joins the homage to Latin music and its creators.

According to !ngel PiQa, Global Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer of Grupo Emperador Spain, "Fundador Brandy's presence at the Latin GRAMMYs will help us reinforce our historic ties with music and reach out to our most important markets with music as a unifying link, while also paying homage to Latin music and its creators."

150th Anniversary

Fundador Brandy's presence at the Latin GRAMMYs® will also provide a preview of the festivities planned to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the launch of the first Spanish brandy, a historic date for the brand that will be celebrated in 2024.

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy® is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

ABOUT EMPERADOR DISTILLERS

Fundador is owned by Emperador Distillers, part of the Tan family's Filipino holding company. The Group is a world leader in the brandy market and among the largest makers of spirits and liquors.

Fundador, the No. 1 Spanish brandy, was born in its casks during the 19th Century, and the company has been making it ever since. Its aging process, in casks of American oak that previously held the most select sherries, makes it unmistakable, and both Fundador and Terry, top-selling brands in Spain and abroad, are an unmatched mark of identity and of the brand's tradition of viniculture.

Other standouts among its products are Fundador Supremo, with four varieties of prestige brandy; the world's first white brandy, Terry White; EsplIndido; and the Harveys line of sherries.

