Fundamental Interactions Unveils Deterministic Trading Architecture for the Next Generation of Regulated Markets

"Market operators are under increasing pressure to launch quickly, but many turnkey solutions introduce hidden long-term risks around control, auditability, and strategic independence," said Kun Luo, Chief Technology Officer of Fundamental Interactions. Post this

"Market operators are under increasing pressure to launch quickly, but many turnkey solutions introduce hidden long-term risks around control, auditability, and strategic independence," said Kun Luo, Chief Technology Officer of Fundamental Interactions. "This white paper demonstrates that venues can achieve exchange-grade performance without compromising deterministic behavior or regulatory confidence. A deterministic architecture provides a durable foundation for modern regulated markets."

The white paper highlights several key themes:

Deterministic Execution and Audit Replay

Strict global event sequencing ensures identical outcomes from identical inputs, enabling exact replay for regulatory audits and investigations.

Unified Multi-Asset Trading

A single execution framework supports traditional securities, private markets, and digital or tokenized assets, reducing fragmentation and operational complexity.

Strategic Independence

Fundamental Interactions operates solely as a technology provider, allowing venues to retain full ownership of their execution logic, market data, and intellectual property.

The paper also examines the risks of exchange-operated "Exchange-in-a-Box" solutions and discusses how ATS operators can balance the build-versus-buy decision while preserving long-term enterprise value.

Availability

The full white paper is available for download at www.finteractions.com

About Fundamental Interactions

Fundamental Interactions is a provider of high-performance, deterministic matching engines and electronic trading systems for regulated markets, ATS operators, broker-dealers, and digital asset marketplaces. The company's technology emphasizes audit integrity, predictable execution, and architectural simplicity, enabling market operators to scale while maintaining full strategic independence.

Media Contact

Sales & Marketing

Fundamental Interactions Inc.

[email protected]

(212) 845-9077

www.finteractions.com

Media Contact

Shawn Sloves, [email protected], 1 929-999-2733, [email protected], www.finteractions.com

SOURCE Fundamental Interactions