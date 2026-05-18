Funder Intel and Dragin Technologies Announce Charity Poker Tournament Benefiting Second Chance Society

"We're excited to partner with Funder Intel on an event that combines community, innovation, and purpose," said Mark Ross, CEO of Dragin. Post this

"This event is about more than poker," said Shane Mahabir, Founder of Funder Intel. "It's about our industry stepping up, coming together, and making a real impact. The business lending and fintech communities are full of people who want to give back; we're giving them a great night to do it."

"We're excited to partner with Funder Intel on an event that combines community, innovation, and purpose," said Mark Ross, CEO of Dragin. "The fintech and lending ecosystem thrives on relationships, and this is a great opportunity to strengthen those connections while giving back."

Event Details

Event: Charity Poker Tournament & Casino Night

Date: June 25, 2026, 5 PM

Venue: The Westin Fort Lauderdale

Benefiting: Second Chance Society

Format: No-Limit Texas Hold'em tournament, casino table games, networking, great food, and drinks

Prizes: Top prize valued at $10-15k. Top 10% awarded (no cash payouts).

Tickets

Tickets are available now. The event is open to all, with a focus on professionals in the business lending, revenue-based financing, fintech, and financial services industries. Visit funderintel.com/events.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsorship packages are available, offering brands a unique opportunity to connect with an engaged audience of industry decision-makers. Companies interested in are encouraged to contact Funder Intel at [email protected].

About Second Chance Society

Second Chance Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people overcome homelessness and hardship as they work toward a brighter future by providing resources, mentorship, and opportunities to take their first steps toward self-sufficiency and a fresh start.

About Dragin Technologies

Dragin Technologies LLC is a technology company focused on building solutions for the revenue-based financing and fintech industries.

About Funder Intel

Funder Intel is a business lending and fintech platform providing industry professionals with access to networking, media, tools, and educational resources.

Media Contact

Shane Mahabir, Funder Intel LLC, 1 954-861-0821, [email protected], https://www.funderintel.com/

Laura Lei, Dragin, 1 805-568-8642, [email protected], https://www.dragin.io/

SOURCE Funder Intel LLC