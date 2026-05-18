Funder Intel and Dragin Technologies Announce Charity Poker Tournament Benefiting Second Chance Society

The business lending and fintech communities come together for an evening of Texas Hold'em, table games, networking, and giving back.
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Funder Intel, a leading media, events, and education platform serving the alternative business lending industry, and Dragin Technologies, a technology company serving the revenue-based financing space, recently announced a charity poker tournament, casino, and networking night taking place on June 25, 2026, at 5:00 PM at The Westin Fort Lauderdale.
The event will bring together professionals from across the business lending, fintech, and financial services sectors for an evening of No-Limit Texas Hold'em, casino-style table games, and high-level networking. This is all in support of Second Chance Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing individuals with pathways and tools to rebuild their lives.
"This event is about more than poker," said Shane Mahabir, Founder of Funder Intel. "It's about our industry stepping up, coming together, and making a real impact. The business lending and fintech communities are full of people who want to give back; we're giving them a great night to do it."
"We're excited to partner with Funder Intel on an event that combines community, innovation, and purpose," said Mark Ross, CEO of Dragin. "The fintech and lending ecosystem thrives on relationships, and this is a great opportunity to strengthen those connections while giving back."
Event Details
Event: Charity Poker Tournament & Casino Night
Date: June 25, 2026, 5 PM
Venue: The Westin Fort Lauderdale
Benefiting: Second Chance Society
Format: No-Limit Texas Hold'em tournament, casino table games, networking, great food, and drinks
Prizes: Top prize valued at $10-15k. Top 10% awarded (no cash payouts).
Tickets
Tickets are available now. The event is open to all, with a focus on professionals in the business lending, revenue-based financing, fintech, and financial services industries. Visit funderintel.com/events.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Sponsorship packages are available, offering brands a unique opportunity to connect with an engaged audience of industry decision-makers. Companies interested in are encouraged to contact Funder Intel at [email protected].
About Second Chance Society
Second Chance Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people overcome homelessness and hardship as they work toward a brighter future by providing resources, mentorship, and opportunities to take their first steps toward self-sufficiency and a fresh start.
About Dragin Technologies
Dragin Technologies LLC is a technology company focused on building solutions for the revenue-based financing and fintech industries.
About Funder Intel
Funder Intel is a business lending and fintech platform providing industry professionals with access to networking, media, tools, and educational resources.
Media Contact
Shane Mahabir, Funder Intel LLC, 1 954-861-0821, [email protected], https://www.funderintel.com/
Laura Lei, Dragin, 1 805-568-8642, [email protected], https://www.dragin.io/
SOURCE Funder Intel LLC
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