Funderial Named 2024's Top 10 Business Loan Services Provider

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Funderial, a best-in-class technology-enabled provider of rapid funding solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 10 Business Loan Services Providers by Financial Services Review. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores Funderial's commitment to supporting small businesses with tailored financial solutions and exceptional customer service.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Funderial has funded more than $2 billion to over 20,000 businesses, offering a range of financial products designed to meet diverse business needs. The company specializes in business loans, lines of credit, revenue-based financing, equipment financing, and more, with no minimum funding amount and approvals up to $5 million with terms all the way from 3 months to 10 years.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top business loan services provider," said Michael Pennartz, Executive Vice President of Funderial (pictured, right). "This accolade reflects our dedication to providing fast, flexible, and personalized funding solutions that empower businesses to grow and succeed."

Funderial's rapid approval process for businesses that accept credit cards, with decisions and funding in as little as 24 hours, sets it apart in the industry. The company's innovative approach combines cutting-edge technology with personalized service, ensuring that each client receives the best possible funding solution.

As part of its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Funderial continuously seeks to improve and expand its services. The company's recognition by Financial Services Review is a testament to its success in delivering high-quality, efficient, and effective financial solutions to businesses across the nation.

For more information about Funderial and its range of financial products, visit www.funderial.com.

