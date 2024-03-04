Fundica Teams Up with Visa to Democratize Access to Funding

New collaboration will provide traditionally underserved small business communities with access to additional sources of capital.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fundica, North America's leading funding search engine, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to democratize access to government funding for small businesses and entrepreneurs – in particular, underrepresented business owners.

The intelligent solution will seamlessly enable small businesses and entrepreneurs to identify the most relevant government funding and private sector grants available, based on their specific business profile, needs and situations. This comprehensive, up-to-date and relevancy-ranked solution includes grants, tax credits, government loans and loan guarantees from federal, state/provincial and municipal sources.

"Visa offers the small business community a variety of solutions that deliver value beyond just digital payment solutions," said Sarah Steele, Senior Director of Visa Small Business Product. "We are committed to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs grow by identifying sources of government and other funding solutions, ensuring that underrepresented communities are placed front and center."

"We are thrilled to be working with Visa to further democratize access to government funding for small businesses across North America," said Mike Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Fundica. "Visa and Fundica are both deeply committed to fostering accessibility and inclusion in business communities - making this collaboration a great fit."

For more information about Fundica and Visa's collaboration, visit https://visa.fundica.com/home for the U.S., https://visa.fundica.ca/home/en for Canada (EN), and https://visa.fundica.ca/home/fr for Canada (FR).

About Fundica

Fundica is an award-winning funding search engine solution provider to financial institutions and other business support organizations across North America. With our branded solution, these organizations enable businesses to easily identify, organize, and apply for the most relevant government funding available. At the same time, we effortlessly enable these organizations to become more complete funding advisors and champions for underrepresented and underfunded small businesses.

