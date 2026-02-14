Funding Expands Access to Prevention Education for Child Safety Training in 16 States

"Prevention happens locally, and these scholarships help organizations strengthen training, education, and protective environments in the communities they serve. This growth reflects both the demand for prevention resources and our commitment to expanding access to them." Post this

"Prevention happens locally, and these scholarships help organizations strengthen training, education, and protective environments in the communities they serve," said Rhonda Newton, chief executive officer of Darkness to Light. "This growth reflects both the demand for prevention resources and our commitment to expanding access to them."

The 2025 scholarship recipients include Children's Advocacy Centers, youth-serving organizations, medical centers, and community-based nonprofits focused on prevention education, early intervention, and survivor-centered support.

2025 Prevention Scholarship Recipients

Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide (ICPYAS)

Cradle Beach, Inc.

Family Service

ChildSafe

Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas

Corine Palanzi (Independent)

Worcester County Children's Advocacy Center

Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center

SafePath Children's Advocacy Center

Carousel Children's Advocacy Center

Mission Kids Children's Advocacy Center

Safe Shores – The DC Children's Advocacy Center

April's Voice

Friends of the Children

The Howard Phillips Center for Children & Families

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Camp in the Community, Inc.

PAVE

Empower YOLO

EveryChild

Petersburg Medical Center

Rape Advocacy, Counseling, & Education Services (R.A.C.E.S.)

Scholarships will be used to support prevention training, community outreach, and trauma-informed services designed to reduce risk factors and strengthen child-protective systems.

"We believe prevention is most effective when organizations are equipped, connected, and supported," said the founding members of the Advocacy Collaborative in a joint statement. "This scholarship represents a shared commitment to investing in communities and advancing a future where child sexual abuse is preventable—and prevented."

Darkness to Light is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse through evidence-informed training and education. The organization partners with schools, youth-serving organizations, and communities to equip adults with the tools to protect children.

A portion of all eligible donations to Darkness to Light directly supports the Advocacy Collaborative, helping expand access to training and prevention resources for organizations nationwide.

