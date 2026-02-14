Funding Expands Access to Prevention Education for Child Safety Training in 16 States

Second-year scholarship expands investment in child protection and community-based prevention.
CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darkness to Light, a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse, announced the recipients of its 2025 Advocacy Collaborative Scholarship Program, awarding more than $38,000 in scholarships to 22 organizations representing 16 states.
Now in its second year, the Advocacy Collaborative Scholarship Program supports community-based organizations working to expand access to prevention education, trauma-informed care, and protective practices for children and families. The inaugural 2024 scholarship season awarded $6,000, making this year's total a more than sixfold increase in investment.
"Prevention happens locally, and these scholarships help organizations strengthen training, education, and protective environments in the communities they serve," said Rhonda Newton, chief executive officer of Darkness to Light. "This growth reflects both the demand for prevention resources and our commitment to expanding access to them."
The 2025 scholarship recipients include Children's Advocacy Centers, youth-serving organizations, medical centers, and community-based nonprofits focused on prevention education, early intervention, and survivor-centered support.
2025 Prevention Scholarship Recipients
- Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide (ICPYAS)
- Cradle Beach, Inc.
- Family Service
- ChildSafe
- Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas
- Corine Palanzi (Independent)
- Worcester County Children's Advocacy Center
- Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center
- SafePath Children's Advocacy Center
- Carousel Children's Advocacy Center
- Mission Kids Children's Advocacy Center
- Safe Shores – The DC Children's Advocacy Center
- April's Voice
- Friends of the Children
- The Howard Phillips Center for Children & Families
- YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago
- Camp in the Community, Inc.
- PAVE
- Empower YOLO
- EveryChild
- Petersburg Medical Center
- Rape Advocacy, Counseling, & Education Services (R.A.C.E.S.)
Scholarships will be used to support prevention training, community outreach, and trauma-informed services designed to reduce risk factors and strengthen child-protective systems.
"We believe prevention is most effective when organizations are equipped, connected, and supported," said the founding members of the Advocacy Collaborative in a joint statement. "This scholarship represents a shared commitment to investing in communities and advancing a future where child sexual abuse is preventable—and prevented."
Darkness to Light is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse through evidence-informed training and education. The organization partners with schools, youth-serving organizations, and communities to equip adults with the tools to protect children.
A portion of all eligible donations to Darkness to Light directly supports the Advocacy Collaborative, helping expand access to training and prevention resources for organizations nationwide.
Media Contact
Darkness to Light Media, Darkness to Light, 1 (843) 965-5444, [email protected], www.d2l.org
SOURCE Darkness to Light
