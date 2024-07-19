Funds For Learning Commends FCC Approval of E-rate Program Expansion to Support Off-Premises Wi-Fi Hotspots

"Reliable internet access is fundamental to modern education, allowing students to participate fully in digital learning environments. This is a monumental step towards closing the digital divide and ensuring equitable access to educational resources for all." Post this

"We commend the FCC for working to ensure that every student has the opportunity to thrive in a connected world. The approval of this initiative represents a forward-thinking approach to the E-rate program, aligning it with the realities of today's educational landscape. Learning extends outside the classroom or library to homes, while on the go, and in every community space. This move empowers schools and libraries to bridge the homework gap, providing students with the resources they need to succeed academically, regardless of their socioeconomic status or geographical location.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the vital role of connectivity in education, and this decision makes it possible for more students and library patrons to gain internet access. Reliable internet access is fundamental to modern education, allowing students to participate fully in digital learning environments. This is a monumental step towards closing the digital divide and ensuring equitable access to educational resources for all. Funds For Learning is committed to supporting this expansion and will continue to advocate for policies that enhance the effectiveness of the E-rate program."

Additional details on the E-rate Program Expansion include:

Funding Allocation: The program will allocate funds based on a per-student and per-library location budget, ensuring equitable distribution of Wi-Fi hotspots and services.

Wi-Fi Hotspots Only: Funding is limited to Wi-Fi hotspot hardware and services only, excluding support for cellular-enabled laptops and other multi-user wireless systems.

Eligibility: Funds will be available for purchasing Wi-Fi hotspots and wireless internet services for off-premises use, prioritizing on-premises equipment and services and incorporating various safeguards to ensure proper use and documentation.

In Funds For Learning's 2023 E-rate Trends Report, 74% of respondents indicated that insufficient internet access to the homes of students or library patrons is a significant issue. Despite varying opinions on the best solutions, the report underscores a critical consensus among stakeholders on the urgent need for off-campus student internet access.

Funds For Learning will host a webinar on July 25th to discuss the application process, eligibility criteria, and how to maximize the benefits of the E-rate Program Expansion.

E-rate Program Expansion Webinar Details:

Date: July 25, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time

Registration:Link.

The Funds For Learning team is saving time for a handful of interviews on this topic over the next few days.

For more information on the E-rate Program and industry insights, please visit http://www.fundsforlearning.com/.

About Funds For Learning

Funds For Learning, LLC, is a compliance firm specializing in the federal E-rate funding program for schools and libraries. Funds For Learning supports E-rate stakeholders in all 50 states, helping them navigate the application process to receive support for internet access and Wi-Fi connectivity. To deliver applicant feedback to the Federal Communications Commission and Congress, Funds For Learning coordinates the annual E-Rate Trends Report. For more information, please visit https://www.fundsforlearning.com.

