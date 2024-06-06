Funds For Learning Commends FCC Approval of Schools and Libraries Cybersecurity Pilot Program

"Cybersecurity in education is not just about protecting data; it's about safeguarding our children's future and ensuring a safe, uninterrupted learning environment for all." Post this

"This is a landmark moment for schools and libraries across the nation. The cybersecurity threats facing our educational institutions are significant. This pilot program represents a crucial step in providing the resources necessary to safeguard sensitive information and maintain secure, reliable access to digital learning tools.

Cybersecurity in education is not just about protecting data; it's about safeguarding our children's future and ensuring a safe, uninterrupted learning environment for all. We commend the FCC for acknowledging the urgency of these issues and taking initial steps to address the cybersecurity concerns of E-rate applicants.

Funds For Learning is dedicated to supporting the Commission's commitment to enhancing the efficacy of the E-rate program, ensuring that our nation's K-12 schools and public libraries have the robust protections needed against rising cyber threats."

In Funds For Learning's annual E-rate Applicant Survey, over the past six years, more than 95% of respondents believe cybersecurity products and services should be eligible for E-rate support. In the 2023 survey, over 100 applicants shared their individual opinions about the need for cybersecurity.

Additional details on the Cybersecurity Pilot Program include:

Funding Allocation: The program will allocate funds based on a per-student and per-library location budget, with school budgets set at $13.60 per student and library budgets at $15,000 per location.

per student and library budgets at per location. Application Process: Participants will be selected through an application process modeled after the current E-rate system, ensuring a streamlined and familiar procedure for applicants.

Eligibility: Funds will be available for four general categories of technology, including advanced and next-generation firewalls, endpoint protection, identity protection and authentication, and monitoring, detection, and response.

Total Demand: It is estimated that the program's demand could reach $823.4 million , highlighting educational institutions' significant need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Funds For Learning will host a webinar on June 12th to discuss the application process, eligibility criteria and how to maximize the benefits of the Cyber Security Pilot Program.

Cyber Security Pilot Program Webinar Details:

Date: June 12, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern

Eastern Registration: Register here.

The Funds For Learning team is saving time for a handful of interviews over the next few days. To coordinate an interview, please contact [email protected].

For more information on the Schools and Libraries Cybersecurity Pilot Program, visit https://www.fundsforlearning.com/cybersecurity-pilot/.

