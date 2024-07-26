Funds For Learning Responds to Court Decision Threatening Future of 'Mission-critical Support' for Schools and Libraries

"The E-rate and other USF-supported programs are mission-critical and play an essential role in the telecommunications ecosystem of the United States. In our annual survey of E-rate applicants, 95% of respondents indicated that E-rate funding is vital to their organization's internet access." Post this

Existing E-rate rules and USF-supported programs remain in effect. The court remanded the case to the FCC but did not vacate the USF funding mechanism, meaning the status quo continues indefinitely. The government is expected to request a stay on the decision, which is likely to be granted due to the split between the Fifth, Sixth, and Eleventh Circuits.

In response to the ruling, Funds For Learning issued the following statement from CEO John Harrington:

"The E-rate and other USF-supported programs are mission-critical and play an essential role in the telecommunications ecosystem of the United States. In our annual survey of E-rate applicants, 95% of respondents indicated that E-rate funding is vital to their organization's internet access.

It's clear there is broad support for USF programs, such as the E-rate, and the flow of support to USF beneficiaries is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future. We will continue to advocate on behalf of the schools and libraries for reliable financial support to keep their students and patrons connected."

Funds For Learning, LLC, is a compliance firm specializing in the federal E-rate funding program for schools and libraries. Funds For Learning supports E-rate stakeholders in all 50 states, helping them navigate the application process to receive support for internet access and Wi-Fi connectivity. To deliver applicant feedback to the Federal Communications Commission and Congress, Funds For Learning coordinates the annual E-Rate Trends Report. For more information, please visit https://www.fundsforlearning.com.

