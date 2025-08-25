FunEx Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

FunEx's ranking on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list highlights the company's impressive growth trajectory and its pivotal role in the entertainment and employee benefits sectors. Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

FunEx's ranking on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list highlights the company's impressive growth trajectory and its pivotal role in the entertainment and employee benefits sectors.

About FunEx:

FunEx is dedicated to making memorable experiences accessible and affordable. As a premier platform for discounted tickets to theme parks, attractions, and hotels, as well as restaurants and health and wellness benefits, FunEx empowers individuals and organizations to unlock joy, enhance well-being, and foster stronger connections through shared experiences. With a commitment to exceptional value and seamless service, FunEx continues to innovate within the entertainment and employee benefits landscape. helping companies and organizations strengthen employee satisfaction and engagement. From everyday work perks to extraordinary entertainment experiences, FunEx makes rewarding employees simple, affordable, and impactful. https://www.funex.com/

