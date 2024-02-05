Furia Rubel Communications Adds Experienced Communications and Marketing Strategist

Daniel Herron serves as the primary liaison to and strategic advisor for law firms and other professional services clients

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., an award-winning, integrated marketing and public relations agency, has expanded its national footprint by hiring Florida-based communications professional Daniel Herron. As Public Relations Account Manager, Herron serves as the primary liaison to and strategic advisor for law firms and other professional services clients.

"We are excited to welcome Dan to the team," said Jennifer Simpson Carr, Furia Rubel's Vice President of Strategic Development. "His experience in the legal, political, corporate, and nonprofit worlds is a testament to his versatility as a communications professional and his ability to provide tailor-made, client-centered strategy."

Herron has demonstrated proficiency in integrated communications, public relations, media relations, internal communications, crisis communications, content development, marketing, and social media. He has worked in politics, corporate in-house marketing departments, and at a nonprofit serving lawyers. Prior to joining Furia Rubel, Herron spent 10 years working in corporate communications for Fortune 500 companies supporting their U.S. and international operations. He managed all internal communications channels, collaborated with executives on thought leadership content, and supported campaigns for various initiatives including speech writing, media training, presentation materials, cyber security awareness, nationwide digital signage networks, and overall communications strategies.

In an earlier role, Herron served as the marketing coordinator for the State Bar of Arizona where he developed and implemented the annual strategic plan for their continuing legal education (CLE) programs and was responsible for developing newsletters, collateral material, graphic design, bar publications, and social media. His career began in Washington D.C. serving various members of Congress and working on numerous campaigns for public office.

"Furia Rubel's reputation for strategic marketing and public relations, particularly in the legal sphere, is formidable, and I am delighted to join their team of dedicated professionals," said Herron. "It is a pleasure to work with our clients to develop communications initiatives that meet their unique needs and goals."

When he is not at work, Herron is a member of many civic associations providing charitable opportunities to the community. He also has volunteered with local civic historical societies and has devoted many years to helping the Little Smiles organization fulfill its mission to help children in difficult circumstances in Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Herron's hiring further expands Furia Rubel's footprint and aligns with the agency's philosophy of growing strategically to offer clients the resources they need to build and maintain leadership positions in their fields. The agency has team members in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Maine, Washington, and throughout Pennsylvania, as well as affiliates in France and Poland.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.

