Furia Rubel Communications Adds Experienced Strategic Legal Marketing Professional

"We are thrilled to welcome Kim to our growing team," said Jennifer Simpson Carr, Furia Rubel's Vice President of Strategic Development. "With nearly two decades of leadership experience at an Am Law 200 law firm, Kim brings deep knowledge of the legal profession and a keen understanding of the inner workings of law firms, just two reasons she already is proving to be a great asset to our clients."

Miller spent more than 17 years leading business development, marketing, and communications initiatives at a mid-size law firm in the Rocky Mountain region, with 11 offices in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Georgia and Missouri. She served in several roles, including director of marketing and director of development and communications, where she focused on messaging and communications, business and professional development for attorneys, and strategic positioning for the firm.

She has significant experience managing relationships with clients, businesses, the community, and the media, as well as developing and leading programs to increase brand awareness. She managed the firm's marketing and public relations team as they developed and implemented communications plans and directed the submissions process for local, national, and international rankings and directories.

"When it comes to legal marketing, Furia Rubel stands head and shoulders above the rest," said Miller. "I am thrilled to join this innovative team of professionals that is committed to offering our clients the strategic counsel they need to thrive in this rapidly evolving legal landscape."

Miller lives in Denver, Colorado with her family and enjoys traveling, cooking with her daughter, and taking her rambunctious dogs on long walks in the park.

Miller's hiring further expands Furia Rubel's footprint and aligns with the agency's philosophy of growing strategically in order to give clients the resources they need to build and maintain leadership positions in their fields. The agency now has team members in Colorado, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Maine, Washington, and throughout Pennsylvania, as well as affiliates in France and Poland.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.

