Furia Rubel Communications Expands Global Reach with Launch of International Faculty

"Each faculty member brings specialized knowledge and unique insights that meet the specific needs of the law firms we serve. We are committed to offering tailored solutions that enable our clients to manage change and the dynamic legal landscape with confidence, clarity and success." Post this

The International Faculty equips legal and business professionals with innovative strategies, practical tools, and business-of-law management solutions. These resources empower firms to align their services with the business priorities of their clients, delivering proactive solutions that position law firms to thrive in today's highly competitive market.

"This consortium of leading professionals is guiding law firms to success in the evolving global legal landscape," said Gina Rubel, CEO and General Counsel. "Each faculty member brings specialized knowledge and unique insights that meet the specific needs of the law firms we serve. We are committed to offering tailored solutions that enable our clients to manage change and the dynamic legal landscape with confidence, clarity and success."

Focusing on horizon scanning and issue spotting, Furia Rubel's International Faculty allows law firms to anticipate emerging risks and capitalize on new opportunities in an increasingly crowded global market.

"We offer law firms a diverse range of capabilities, with specific and practicable insights and advice to help firms achieve their strategic objectives," said Gregory Fleischmann, professional service industry growth advisor and business development skills instructor. "By focusing on cutting-edge solutions, value delivery, and change management, we know we can have a profound and lasting impact on law firms' success."

The International Faculty brings together professionals from diverse jurisdictions, offering real-time, relevant solutions that reflect the global nature of today's legal challenges. Fluent in multiple languages, including English, French, Hungarian, Japanese, Polish, and Spanish, the faculty members bring a wealth of experience from top-tier law firms and organizations, including Baker McKenzie, BVI International Arbitration Centre, Deloitte, Dentons, Fasken, Linklaters, and Sidley Austin.

Faculty members and the languages they speak include:

Danielle Boudreau – Canada / French

– / French Jennifer Simpson Carr – United States

– Doreen Clark – United States

– Gregory Fleischmann – United States / Japanese

– / Japanese Nikki Johnson-Alfano, Esq. – United States

– Èva Kerecsen, Esq. – Hungary / Hungarian

/ Hungarian Sarah Larson – United States

– Francois Lassalle – France / French, Spanish

– / French, Spanish Brenda Plowman – Canada

– Leslie Richards – United States / French

– / French Gina F. Rubel, Esq. – United States

– Łukasz Walewski – Poland / Polish

For more information about Furia Rubel Communication's International Faculty and its services, please visit http://www.furiarubel.com or contact Jennifer Simpson Carr at [email protected].

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and litigation communications to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and their clients, legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities. Furia Rubel's International Faculty collaborates to guide law firms to success in the global professional services landscape, offering tailored expertise from elite professionals in key markets worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.

Media Contact

Becky Bergman, Furia Rubel Communications, 215.340.0480, [email protected], https://www.furiarubel.com/

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications