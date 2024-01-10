Furia Rubel Communications Expands Strategic Capabilities with Award-Winning Journalist Hank Grezlak

"I've known and trusted Gina for almost my entire career – and I trusted her enough to bring her in years ago to help coach my Philadelphia staff on how to maximize social media, so when Gina suggested working with her and the Furia Rubel team, it was a no-brainer," Grezlak said. Post this

The agency now has team members in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Maine, Washington, and throughout Pennsylvania, as well as affiliates in France and Poland.

Grezlak spent 30 years at ALM and ran ALM's legal newsroom from 2017 to 2023 as the Editor-in-Chief, Legal Themes, Regional Brands and Law.com. He oversaw 90+ reporters and editors who produced content for ALM's U.S.-based legal publications, including The American Lawyer, National Law Journal and The New York Law Journal, as well the company's flagship website, Law.com. He analyzed web metrics by brand and reporter, developed ALM's content strategy, and executed it, leading to improved traffic performance and subscription sales. Prior to that, Grezlak served in numerous roles, including Regional Editor-in-Chief of ALM, leading 11 regional publications, including The New York Law Journal, The Legal Intelligencer (PA), The New Jersey Law Journal, Connecticut Law Tribune, The Daily Business Review (Miami), and Texas Lawyer.

From BigLaw M&As and practice of law issues to high-profile litigation and SCOTUS decisions, Grezlak has covered the most high-profile matters in the U.S. legal industry during his career in legal media. He has spent his entire career talking to law firm leaders, inhouse counsel and judges and getting them to engage and open up about their concerns and needs.

"I've known and trusted Gina for almost my entire career – and I trusted her enough to bring her in years ago to help coach my Philadelphia staff on how to maximize social media, so when Gina suggested working with her and the Furia Rubel team, it was a no-brainer," Grezlak said. "At ALM, I worked with Furia Rubel frequently and was always impressed with them. I also got to meet some of their clients who were always great to talk to. I'm thrilled to be joining such a committed and energetic agency."

Grezlak lives in Yardley, Pennsylvania and enjoys writing, working out, cooking, wine and spending time with his wife and son.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.

