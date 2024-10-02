Furia Rubel Communications Promotes Karen Preston-Loeb to Director of Operations

"Karen demonstrates exceptional organization, common sense, an eye for detail, and dedication to our agency's success. We are thrilled to elevate her to this new role, and we look forward to working together as we continue to strengthen and expand our business." Post this

Preston-Loeb came to Furia Rubel with more than 20 years of experience in the communications industry. From production to project management, her roles all have served her passion for marketing and public relations. Her keen eye for detail, coupled with her ability to develop strategic solutions for clients from a variety of industries and professions, has helped to produce award-winning work throughout her career.

"I am excited to serve Furia Rubel in this new role as the company continues to grow and evolve," said Preston-Loeb. "Our agency prides itself on consistently delivering high-quality public relations and marketing services to meet our clients' business needs. I am thrilled to work with our management team to ensure that each team member's talents are utilized to the fullest."

A resident of Warrington, Pennsylvania, Preston-Loeb graduated from James Madison University with a communications degree specializing in public relations. She began her career in magazine production working for Waste Age magazine, a trade publication dedicated to the refuse industry. She then obtained a Master of Science degree in Graphic Arts Publishing from Rochester Institute of Technology, where she learned graphic design, corporate communications, and printing management and sciences. She worked for advertising giants Young & Rubicam and Kirshenbaum, Bond & Partners, then held project management and production roles in the entertainment industry, including working as director of creative services for Oxygen and project and production manager for WE TV at AMC networks.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and litigation communications to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and their clients, legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities. Furia Rubel's International Faculty collaborates to guide law firms to success in the global professional services landscape, offering tailored expertise from elite professionals in key markets worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.

