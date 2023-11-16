Furia Rubel Executive Vice President Named to PRNEWS 2023 People of the Year for Crisis Management Services

"Sarah has an intuitive ability to assess the broader impact of a crisis and develop strategies to mitigate damage, prevent escalation, and guide an organization toward recovery," said Gina Rubel, CEO and President of Furia Rubel Communications. Post this

"Sarah has an intuitive ability to assess the broader impact of a crisis and develop strategies to mitigate damage, prevent escalation, and guide an organization toward recovery," said Gina Rubel, CEO and President of Furia Rubel Communications. "Even in the most chaotic, high-stress situations, she provides our clients with level-headed counsel, helping them to manage emotions, make effective decisions, and take the necessary actions, all of which make her truly deserving of this recognition."

The leading source for professional development, best practices, training, and resources for professionals in public relations and communications, PRNEWS recognizes innovators in the industry through its annual People of the Year awards. Honorees are innovative, inspiring professionals making a quantifiable impact on their organization and the communications industry at large. The 2023 awards were presented at the Platinum & People Awards Gala on Oct. 18 at The Lighthouse in New York City.

"I am deeply honored to accept this award on behalf of our dedicated crisis management team at Furia Rubel," said Larson. "We help clients not just to weather the storm but to emerge stronger, wiser, and more resilient, because we know that each crisis offers the opportunity to prove that adversity can be a catalyst for growth and success."

Larson has counseled organizations facing crises including investigations or legal charges related to financial troubles, employee misconduct, sexual harassment, ineffective leadership, data breaches, health and safety issues, social media attacks, and more. She has enhanced and systematized the agency's crisis communications services with a four-pronged approach that includes crisis planning, training, implementation, and evaluation. The result is a comprehensive crisis strategy for each client, focused on overall reputation management.

A professional journalist for nearly 20 years before moving into public relations, Larson has been honored for her writing prowess and communications expertise many times over, in both journalism and public relations. Her work at Furia Rubel has been honored by the Public Relations Society of America several times, for everything from community education campaigns to high-stakes litigation communications.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.

