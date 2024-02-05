Furia Rubel Launches Global Strategic Communication Program for Law Firms and Businesses

"In a new era of strategic communications for the legal industry, S.T.R.I.D.E. equips law firms, legal industry organizations, legaltech companies and corporate legal departments with the tools they need to navigate the intricate world of communications successfully." Post this

S.T.R.I.D.E. was developed to address each client at the varying stages of their corporate journey.

Diagnostic: identifies challenges and inefficiencies within a law firm's client and market-facing activities and provides opportunities and recommendations for improvement and growth.

Marketing and Communications Assessment and Plan: creates a clear plan for strategic marketing and communications in various stages of growth, repositioning and business development. In addition, it provides a clear plan to help leadership manage the messaging to help retain, develop and maximize a firm's talent.

Training & Workshops: presents customized programs to address the unique needs and specific challenges of law firms, practice groups, industry groups and legal departments, usually identified through the diagnostic.

Public Relations Foundation: leverages the agency's core public relations services to help law firms and lean in-house marketing departments create a solid foundation for self-managing PR.

"In a new era of strategic communications for the legal industry, S.T.R.I.D.E. equips law firms, legal industry organizations, legaltech companies and corporate legal departments with the tools they need to navigate the intricate world of communications successfully," said Furia Rubel CEO & General Counsel, Gina Rubel.

For more information about Furia Rubel's S.T.R.I.D.E. services, visit http://www.furiarubel.com/stride.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.

Media Contact

Becky Bergman, Furia Rubel Communications, 215.340.0480, [email protected], https://www.furiarubel.com/

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications