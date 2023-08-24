Furia Rubel Voted No. 1 Best Law Firm Marketing and PR Agency and Best Business Development Coaching for Lawyers and Law Firms

"For more than 20 years, we have worked tirelessly to develop integrated, strategic marketing and public relations services that help our clients meet their business development goals," said Furia Rubel founder and CEO Gina Rubel. Tweet this

Furia Rubel serves law firms and legal industry service providers throughout the United States and internationally. Founded in 2002 by Rubel, a third-generation attorney and former Philadelphia trial lawyer, Furia Rubel is a full-service marketing and public relations agency offering crisis communications, litigation communications and trial publicity, communication advisory services, and professional development training.

In addition, Furia Rubel hosts an award-winning podcast, http://www.OnRecordPR.com, which provides listeners with timely, relevant, compelling information about law firm marketing, public relations, media relations, and law practice management. In its third season and listened to in more than 20 countries, On Record PR recently was named among the Top 10 Legal Podcasts by Attorney at Work. It is available on every podcast streaming platform.

Held annually, The Legal Intelligencer's "Best of" survey asks its readers to vote for the best legal service providers and law firms in the Philadelphia-area legal community. Furia Rubel is proud to have been named to the top of the list many years running, earning its place in the ALM publication's Hall of Fame in 2021.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.

