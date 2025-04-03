Furman Athletics Signs Multiyear Extension to Expand Services with Taymar Sales U

Furman Athletics and Taymar Sales U have signed a multiyear extension for the firm to continue overseeing ticket sales while adding ticket operations expertise.

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furman Athletics and Taymar Sales U have signed a multiyear extension for the firm to continue overseeing ticket sales while adding ticket operations expertise.

"Furman Athletics is proud to extend our partnership with Taymar Sales U as part of our ongoing commitment to improving the Paladin fan experience," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Donnelly. "Taymar's team has made an immediate impact on our ticketing operations, and their role will be critical as we seat Timmons Arena and service our donors, season ticket holders, and growing fan base in the months ahead."

Furman represents the 10th client school to expand its services with Taymar and becomes the firm's 13th client in the ticket operations space. Taymar added an additional team member, Jack Doran, in the fall during basketball season to advise and maximize revenue as Timmons Arena, the school's on-campus, multipurpose facility, undergoes a $40 million renovation.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence and extending our relationship in Greenville during such a critical time for Furman Athletics," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "The Timmons Arena renovation is a gamechanger for the city of Greenville and we are thrilled to continue our work with Jason Donnelly and his team to play a small role in its success."

Doran was hired as the general manager of ticket sales and operations to work alongside Houghton Flanagan, Taymar's director of ticket sales and service at Furman, to drive revenue for newly renovated Timmons Arena, which will generate additional enthusiasm for Paladin fans in the upstate.

"We work hard to earn the trust of our clients and there is no greater affirmation than being given additional responsibility by our athletics departments," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We appreciate being part of Jason's team at Furman."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Texas A&M University-Commerce, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Central Missouri, Lexington Sporting Club, Western Kentucky University, University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Sacred Heart University, Coastal Carolina University and Drake University.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar Sales U., 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar Sales U.