Furry Fame Awaits: Voting Is Now Open For America's Favorite Pet 2024

"There are few sentiments more heartwarming than humans helping animals — and that's what PAWS does every day, all year round," says Colossal CEO Mary Hagen.

In 2023, Colossal raised over $3.2 million to benefit PAWS, and this monumental contribution was recognized with the inaugural - Colossal Kindness Award at PAWS' 56th annual Wild Night gala. PAWS Director of Public Affairs Mick Szydlowski stated, "We truly feel that nobody deserves praise more than the Colossal team. Hence, we created this award and named it in their honor."

One cat and dog will get their claws on the coveted title of 2024 America's Favorite Pet. These victors will not only be admired by animal lovers everywhere but also get a star feature on the cover and in the pages of Modern Cat and Modern Dog, respectively. It doesn't stop there: Their human counterparts will be rewarded with a generous $10,000 each!

The four-legged champions will also be taking home their very own pet portraits, courtesy of competition sponsor Crown & Paw, a custom pet goods brand dedicated to helping owners immortalize their cherished companions through uniquely themed pet portraits.

AFP is also sponsored by:

Furbaby Socks™ is a New York -based company specializing in crafting playful custom face socks.

-based company specializing in crafting playful custom face socks. KONG, renowned for innovative and durable products, is committed to providing top-quality toys and treats for the nation's most beloved animals.

Love, Nala makes cat food, treats, and supplements filled with wholesome, healthy, nutritious ingredients.

To learn more about the competition, please visit americasfavpet.com. You can also stay updated on the competition by following @americasfavoritepet on Instagram and Facebook.

Who's Next? to pounce into the spotlight and become the 2024 America's Favorite Pet?

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like America's Favorite Pet, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org.

