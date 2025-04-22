Fuse Demonstrates Successful Integration of Fuse CORE® 5 and Small Form Factor IBS Receiver

We're proud that integrating CORE 5 with SFF IBS delivers a secure, near-real-time resilient communications solution that is available today to support tactical aircraft in the fleet to make them more lethal to fight tonight. Post this

CORE 5 and SFF IBS receivers both feature low size, weight and power (SWaP) form factors well-suited to a variety of aircraft and other platforms.

A constellation- and radio-agnostic system, CORE supports commercial SATCOM, military SATCOM, mesh networks, directional Line of Sight (LOS) and LPI/LPD links. Voice, video and data are sent and received through each of the network links, and data flows are routed and relayed through multiple links connected into CORE. Tactical data link hosts and other user applications can be hosted on CORE servers.

Both CORE and SFF IBS receivers have successfully flown on a wide variety of aircraft, providing dynamic network connectivity over both SATCOM and LOS links.

