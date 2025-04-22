Fuse Demonstrates Successful Integration of Fuse CORE® 5 and Small Form Factor IBS Receiver

Fuse's integrated resilient communications solution delivers tactical and targeted intelligence to operational platforms.
WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced the successful demonstration of resilient communications, providing tactical and targeted intelligence to an operational platform. Integrating the Fuse CORE® 5 multi-function network controller with a small form factor (SFF) ultra-high frequency Integrated Broadcast Service (IBS) receiver in a live demonstration showcased the company's readily available resilient communications solution in a relevant environment. The Fuse CORE 5 is designed to be immediately integrated into tactical fighter aircraft like the F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-15 Strike Eagle.
"Our Navy's long range weapons and kill chains demand resilient communication at the tactical edge, to deliver critical, time-sensitive tactical targeting information and intelligence — beyond the line of sight and over the horizon," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "We're proud that integrating CORE 5 with SFF IBS delivers a secure, near-real-time resilient communications solution that is available today to support tactical aircraft in the fleet to make them more lethal to fight tonight."
CORE 5 and SFF IBS receivers both feature low size, weight and power (SWaP) form factors well-suited to a variety of aircraft and other platforms.
A constellation- and radio-agnostic system, CORE supports commercial SATCOM, military SATCOM, mesh networks, directional Line of Sight (LOS) and LPI/LPD links. Voice, video and data are sent and received through each of the network links, and data flows are routed and relayed through multiple links connected into CORE. Tactical data link hosts and other user applications can be hosted on CORE servers.
Both CORE and SFF IBS receivers have successfully flown on a wide variety of aircraft, providing dynamic network connectivity over both SATCOM and LOS links.
About Fuse Integration
