Fuse Integration Makes Inc. 5000 List for the Third Year

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to their three-year revenue growth rate.

Over the past three years, Fuse has successfully executed a growing number of live demonstrations and exercises leading to program adoption of its solutions across multiple platforms. In 2024, NAVAIR selected the company's CORE 4.0 multi-function network controllers for its E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program of record.

Demonstrations and exercises are ongoing, with the successful test flight of Fuse's Tactical Edge Network Targeting in a Contested Long-Range Environment (TENTaCLE) architecture deployed on a B-1B Lancer, announced earlier this year.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

